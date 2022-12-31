Filed under: Bowl Games Fiesta Bowl College Bowl Open Game Thread By fizzle406 Dec 31, 2022, 4:14pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: College Bowl Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images College semi finals today. Chat about the games if you are watching More From Rock Chalk Talk Oklahoma State vs Kansas: Open Game Thread Preview: Oklahoma State vs Kansas How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas The Daily Mauling: 12.30.2022 The Daily Mauling: 12.29.2022 Kansas Falls to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl Loading comments...
Loading comments...