How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Channel, Radio, and More for the Kansas Jayhawk Men’s Basketball Game

By fizzle406
NCAA Basketball: Texas A&amp;M CC at Oklahoma State Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks kick off the Big 12 schedule vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kansas aims for their second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#4 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-0)

Line: Kansas -10

How to Watch

Saturday December 31, 1 PM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Kansas is 121-60 all time vs Oklahoma State
  • The first matchup between these teams was in 1926. Kansas won that game 38-18

