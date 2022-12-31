How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks kick off the Big 12 schedule vs the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kansas aims for their second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#4 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-0)
Line: Kansas -10
How to Watch
Saturday December 31, 1 PM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Kansas is 121-60 all time vs Oklahoma State
- The first matchup between these teams was in 1926. Kansas won that game 38-18
Loading comments...