Notebook: Kansas Looks Ahead to 2023

The Rock Chalkboard

A closer look at how Kansas handled its late 2-point conversion tries in wild Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas | KUsports.com Mobile

“When you go for a couple 2-point plays earlier and then you get in a situation where you have to keep using 2-point plays, it’s not like you’re going to go to different plays,” KU coach Lance Leipold said after the loss. “You just don’t have a chart of like six of them, 10 of them on your play call sheet.”

Liberty Bowl Gone Wild: Records fall in furious fashion during thrilling triple-OT battle between Kansas and Arkansas | KUsports.com Mobile

Everything from the game's duration to individual passing records and everything in between was under assault on Wednesday night in a game that featured Kansas falling behind 31-7 but erasing that deficit to force overtime and actually taking a 45-38 lead at one point during the extra frames.

Liberty Bowl Notebook: KU QB Jalon Daniels catches fire while leading Kansas on wild comeback vs. Arkansas | KUsports.com Mobile

“I actually just heard about (the numbers) from Luke (Grimm) right before this press conference,” Daniels said after the loss. “We didn’t end the game how we wanted to end the game, so those statistics really do not matter. At the end of the day, the only statistic that matters is that win-loss column, and, sadly, we weren’t able to get to the win column.”

Eraser Dust

Here's what tax pros are looking for in Donald Trump's returns - CBS News

"We're not going to know what those [entities] are doing. You're just going see a line, and an amount — could be income, could be a loss — for that year. We would then need those LLC or S corporation returns to see, OK, what's going on?"

Hershey sued in US over metal in dark chocolate claim - BBC News

The lawsuit brought by Christopher Lazazzaro alleges the firm misled consumers by failing to disclose the quantities of lead and cadmium in three dark chocolate bars.

Montana gets its first Taco Bell Cantina

Butte is now home to Montana's first Taco Bell Cantina. In fact, it's the only one of its kind in the entire Pacific Northwest region.

What distinguishes a "Cantina" from a regular Taco Bell? It features a contemporary design, open kitchen, custom menu, and alcoholic beverages.

People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort

According to a Thursday morning social media post, "the mechanical issues we experienced yesterday presented a lot of challenges, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked through them."

Steven Tyler Sued For Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time – Deadline

A woman who says she had a sexual relationship with Steven Tyler in 1973 when she was 16 has filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman, Rolling Stone reports. The suit, filed under the California Child Victims Act, accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Under the act, the statute of limitations was temporarily lifted for survivors of childhood abuse.

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12 | CNN

“The Masked Singer” host and model Alyssa Scott had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday. Their daughter – Cannon’s 12th child to date – arrived roughly one year after the death of the duo’s son Zen, who died at age 5 months from brain cancer.

After a strong year, local tourism industry prepares for challenges ahead | Daily Inter Lake

Lodging data shows similar trends. According to Dylan Deane-Boyle, director of Explore Whitefish, the city’s tourism bureau, lodging data in Whitefish hotels and rentals is roughly on par with 2021, although the amount of visitors during the peak summer season declined from last year’s levels, coming in closer to pre-pandemic numbers.