Notebook: Kansas Ends Football Season

The Rock Chalkboard

3 OT Liberty Bowl: Arkansas Razorbacks beat Kansas Jayhawks | The Kansas City Star

In the third and final overtime, KU ran a reverse that put the ball in the hands of backup quarterback Jason Bean. Instead of running for the goal line, Bean attempted a pass that sailed high through the end zone.

Explosive 4th quarter not enough for Jayhawks in 3OT bowl loss

The game’s 108 points scored are a Liberty Bowl record.

WATCH: Lance Leipold + several KU players talk Liberty Bowl loss

'Pride' and 'grit' becoming an identity of Lance Leipold's KU program at the end of year two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kenny Logan couldn’t hide his disappointment after Jason Bean’s pass fell incomplete in the back of the end zone, cementing KU’s 55-53 defeat in the Liberty Bowl. He yelled, threw his arms down and started to walk towards the locker room before he sat down in the end zone. The disappointment was all over his face as he leaned onto his back and covered his eyes with his hands. After a moment, he sat up and took in the scene as Arkansas players rushed the field

Eraser Dust

George Santos Latest News: Nassau Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Congressman-Elect’s Lies – NBC New York

Long Island prosecutors have launched an investigation into U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

Pope Benedict: Former pontiff's condition 'serious but stable', Vatican says | CNN

“He is absolutely lucid and vigilant and today while his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable,” Vatican press office director Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball | AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown.

Big changes to retirement savings in new federal spending bill : NPR

Under the new provisions, workers who make up to $71,000 a year will get a matching contribution from the government when they save through a workplace retirement plan. That contribution would be deposited into the retirement accounts and could not be withdrawn without penalty.

Avatar: The Way Of Water passes $1bn at the global box office - BBC News

Avatar: The Way Of Water has made $1bn (£831m) at the global box office in just 14 days, becoming the fastest film to pass the milestone this year.

Kim Kardashian reveals whether she wants more kids after Kanye divorce

Kim Kardashian is not ruling out having more children after her divorce from Kanye West.

Former Trump aide said he and other staffers couldn't imagine Trump marching to the Capitol on January 6 because he'd 'never seen the man walk across a golf course without a golf cart'

"I've never seen the man walk across a golf course without a golf cart. I can't imagine him walking up Pennsylvania Avenue," Deere told investigators with the January 6 committee during a deposition in March 2022, adding that there were also "security concerns" about such a movement.

Plumber tells TikTok the best tip for unclogging drains and pipes

It turns out the device that the TikTok plumber suggested was not a ray gun but rather what’s known as a drain snake. Drain snakes feature an extendable apparatus that can reach deep into drains and dislodge whatever is clogging the pipes.

Kalispell addiction treatment facility under scrutiny | Daily Inter Lake

In Montana, where Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has made expanding behavioral health care a priority, a state pilot program offers prizes to people with addictions who stay off drugs. Oxytocin’s program, while funded by a government grant, is separate from the pilot program.

The Potential of ImagineIF Libraries is a Shared Responsibility - Flathead Beacon

We are the ImagineIF Library Foundation. We are rooted in generosity to our libraries, staff, and community and have the privilege of enhancing patron services at ImagineIF Libraries as the largest private donor. As we prepare for a new year, we do so with renewed faith in our ImagineIF Libraries, in their rich history, and incredible potential to tell the stories of a vibrant community.

Columbia Falls legislator drafts bill to ban children from attending drag shows | Daily Inter Lake

Mitchell’s bill defines a drag performance as one where “a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth by using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers” who performs for a “prurient” or excessively sexual interest.

Poll of the Day