Kansas Falls to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl

An impressive comeback falls short in 3 OT

Despite an awe inspiring 4th quarter comeback, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 55-53 in the third overtime period. The 2022 Liberty Bowl started off rough for the Jayhawks. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 24-7 first quarter lead. The Jayhawks held Arkansas to a field goal and then went ahead with a 29 yard pass to Ky Thomas to put the Jayhawks ahead 7-3. The optimism was short lived.

It took Arkansas 3 plays to take a 17-7 lead over the Jayhawks. The KU defense struggled to contain the Razorbacks all evening. Arkansas ran for 394 yards on 52 carries.

Kansas managed to slow the bleeding in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. At the beginning of the 4th quarter Kansas trailed 38-20. This is when big players make big plays and that is what Jalon Daniels did. Daniels threw for a Liberty Bowl record of 544 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. Daniels was the spark the Jayhawks needed to complete a huge 4th quarter comeback and force overtime.

Kansas put up a good fight in overtime, unfortunately a Jason Bean trick play ended in an incomplete pass to seal the win for the Razorbacks.

Losing by 2 points in triple overtime hurts. Taking the ball out of Jalon’s hands with the game on the line was a puzzling decision. However, all Jayhawk fans should hold their heads up high. This was a memorable season. Kansas made a big statement this year. They gave fans a reason to have hope. This is a season that fans and players will cherish for years to come. I am proud of these seniors and the hard work they put in this season. Had you told me a year ago that Kansas would lose a bowl game by 2 points in 2022, I’d have called you crazy. Remember the over/under this season was 3 games and not many thought they could even do that.

Thank you to the Kansas Jayhawk football team for this season. This is hopefully only the beginning of a new generation of football in Lawrence.

