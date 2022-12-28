 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Arkansas

Gametime, channel, radio and more for the Liberty Bowl

NCAA Football: Texas at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks take on a shorthanded Arkansas Razorbacks squad in the 2022 Liberty Bowl. This is the first bowl game for Kansas since 2009.

2022 has been a special year for the Jayhawks. This football team has brought a joy to Lawrence not seem since the Mangino days. ESPN College GameDay even came to town. A win today would be a special memory for young KU dams who may not hand been alive during the Orange Bowl run in 2008.

Here is how to watch the game

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-6)

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6)

Line: Arkansas -3 per Draftkings.com

How to Watch

Wednesday December 28 4:30 pm CST

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis TN (58,325)

TV: ESPN, SlingTV

- Dave O’Brien, Dan Mullen, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Kansas is 2-0 vs Arkansas with the last win being a 37-5 win in 1906
  • Arkansas has been in 43 bowl games. Kansas has been in 12
  • KU’s all time record vs SEC teams is 62-72-10

