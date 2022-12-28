The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022

There's No Way Around It, Razorback Fans Couldn't Care Less About the Liberty Bowl - Sports Illustrated All Hogs News, Analysis and More

Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it.

WholeHogSports - VIDEO: Players discuss facing KU in Liberty Bowl

Hogs down another defensive back for Liberty Bowl

The Arkansas secondary continues to grow more depleted as it lost another player for the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas.

Redshirt senior defensive back Trent Gordon has been declared academically ineligible for the game, per a UA spokesperson and first reported by the Best of Arkansas Sports.

WholeHogSports - Bowls diminished by opt outs

Don’t get me wrong because the Liberty Bowl has long been one of my favorite postseason venues. My only claim to fame occurred at the Liberty Bowl in 1984 while covering the Arkansas-Auburn game for the Blytheville Courier News. A big, strong running back came barreling through, knocked me down, and left me sprawled out behind the sidelines. It was Bo Jackson, and it was marvelous.

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

“There have been significant weather challenges throughout the country, including here in Memphis,” the statement said. “We can assure you that the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be played on Wednesday, December 28th with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. The weather forecast at game time is for temperatures in the 50s.”

Liberty Bowl Prediction: Arkansas and Kansas Meet in Memphis Hoping to Finish on a Winning Note - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Considering the missing pieces for Arkansas on defense and at receiver, this is a game Jefferson and Sanders simply have to take over. And behind a massive (and standout) offensive line, the Razorbacks should be able to control the line of scrimmage against a Kansas defense that had issues all year against the run. However, Daniels and the Jayhawks will have success moving the ball on the ground and through the air. Points should be aplenty, but the combination of Jefferson and Sanders and the Arkansas offensive line eventually take control of this game in the fourth quarter and tilts this game in favor of the Hogs.

Prediction: Arkansas 41, Kansas 38

JayhawkSlant - Players talk about playing in Liberty Bowl

"Yeah, I mean, it's weird leaving on Christmas, because that's when we are leaving," Neal said. "Because Christmas is a big deal in our family. And we pushed it back on Christmas Eve, thank God that we are able to do that. So yeah, it's definitely cool that I'm able to still spend time with them and do all the Christmas festivities."

Arkansas football vs. Kansas in Liberty Bowl: Our experts on matchup

Long: These changes will certainly have an impact on Arkansas’ defense. Sanders and his co-starter, Bumper Pool, will both be gone. Chris Paul Jr. is a talented young linebacker who has gotten a lot of playing time with Pool dealing with injuries this season, but the second linebacker will be someone pretty green. However, the Razorbacks are retaining their second-best pass rusher, DE Jordan Domineck. As for Odom, it’s hard to say. Arkansas announced the hire of Travis Williams on Monday, just over a week before the bowl. Pittman said Williams would "not be involved" in the bowl, so Arkansas will keep things pretty basic and consistent with what it did scheme-wise throughout the season.