Notebook: KU Arrives in Memphis

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football arrives in Memphis for first bowl game in 14 seasons, but Jayhawks not completely lacking in bowl experience

It may have been 14 years since the Kansas football program sent a team to a bowl game, but this is not exactly new territory for KU coach Lance Leipold.

During his six seasons at Buffalo, Leipold led the Bulls to bowl appearances in his final three seasons, with wins in 2019 and 2020 and a loss in 2018.

Kansas freshman MJ Rice eyeing next step after holiday break

The first time Kansas freshman MJ Rice competed at Allen Fieldhouse last summer, he scored 18 points in a camp scrimmage 11 hours after arriving in Lawrence at 4 in the morning.

One of the biggest reasons he had success that day was because Rice just went out and played.

Bits o Chalk

Behind the rumor: how a James Harden return to Houston might effect Nets - NetsDaily

James Harden was both naughty and nice to 76ers fans on Christmas. Yeah, he led the Philadelphians to their eighth straight win over the Knicks with a 29-point, 13-assist effort in to kick off ABC’s coverage of the NBA. But an hour before that, in what certainly looked like an orchestrated move, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 33-year-old superstar might want to return to Houston in the off-season. He has a player option this summer in his bargain basement deal with the 76ers.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has entered the NFL's concussion protocol a day after the team's loss Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Russell Wilson’s disastrous first year in Denver could raise red flags in new era of offseason QB movement

The NFL saw an unprecedented volume of veteran quarterbacks switch teams this spring. But after the abject failures with Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson this season, teams may not be so quick to acquire — and pay for — veteran passers as they have been recently.

Eraser Dust

George Santos Admits to Lying About College and Work History - The New York Times

Representative-elect George Santos admitted on Monday to misrepresenting his professional experience and educational history to voters, but said it would not deter him from taking office in January.

Hobbs seeks sanctions against Lake after election suit dismissed

Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions Monday against Republican Kari Lake, less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against Lake's efforts to have herself declared the winner of Arizona's governor race.

Buffalo, NY, area winter storm death toll rises to 27 but officials fear it will continue to climb | CNN

Dozens of Americans have died have died as a winter storm brought frigid temperatures and paralyzing snowfall totals across the US, and officials in the Buffalo area believe the staggering toll will continue to grow there as teams carry on with search-and-rescue missions.

Kim Kardashian describes challenge of co-parenting | CNN

In a previously recorded interview with Angie Martinez on her “IRL” podcast published Monday, Kardashian described how she does her best to parent her four young children with West, who has changed is name to Ye.

“Co-parenting is hard,” Kardashian said. “It’s really f—ing hard.”

A transparent frog hides its red blood cells while sleeping : NPR

Jesse Delia says it happened in Panama. A few years back, he was finishing up his field work — a research project examining the parental behavior of a type of glassfrog. He brought a handful of these transparent, half dollar-sized frogs to the lab for a photo shoot.

Self-proclaimed ‘Slave master’ spews anti-Asian, anti-gay hate against TikTokers at California In-N-Out

A pair of friends became the targets of racist and homophobic comments from a man who claimed to be a “slave master” at an In-N-Out location in San Ramon, California, on Christmas Eve.

Cringe Sketches that ‘SNL’ Cast Members Now Regret | Cracked.com

If you tuned into Saturday Night Live back in 2000, you might have found yourself stoked to see the return of old favorite Chris Rock. But wait a minute. You shake your head, rub the boozy haze out of your eyes and squint for a closer look: That’s not Rock at all! It’s… Jimmy Fallon?

How Americans Really Feel About Elon Musk | FiveThirtyEight

The stakes of the polls escalated quickly. On Sunday, Musk put his own job security on the line, vowing to abide by the results of his own, unscientific poll. “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” he asked users. By Monday, he had an answer: By a 15-point margin — 57.5 percent to 42.5 percent — respondents said he should resign from his post atop the social media giant. Musk said on Tuesday he plans to honor the poll’s results as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough” to succeed him. It’s unclear when that will happen, or how much power he will actually be relinquishing.