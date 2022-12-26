Notebook: Kansas Prepared for Arkansas

The Rock Chalkboard

NEWS: Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau sets decision date

Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau will announce his college decision Wednesday December 28th at 7pm Eastern. The announcement will be made live with 247Sports during half time of Roselle Catholic vs Gonzaga at this year’s Made Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from West Orange, N.J. who attends Link Academy (Mo.) narrowed down his list to six at the end of October. He will make his decision between Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech.

Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference basketball season is coming up. Every team in the league has played at least eleven games, with only a couple more non-conference "buy" games remaining before league play kicks off this coming weekend. Now's the time to updated our snap judgments and the Actually Accomplished Rankings. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

Kenny Logan discusses his decision to return to Kansas in 2023

Kansas football fans received an early Christmas present a little over a week ago when safety Kenny Logan announced he would return to KU for a super senior season in 2023. According to Logan, he anticipated the 2022 season would be his last at KU when the season start, but after several conversations with loved ones and plenty of thought, he decided it was the best decision for his future.

Bits o Chalk

Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski praises Bill Self, KU basketball | The Kansas City Star

“You’ve dominated the league (Big 12) in a way no one has dominated a league ever. You are right now I think the most important basketball coach for our sport that’s active. You are not only active, but you are as good as anybody,” Coach K added. He then asked Self to reveal his thoughts on the future of college basketball, taking into consideration the NCAA transfer portal and NIL dollars now available to current players.

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers to 8th straight victory

NEW YORK -- After a Joel Embiid tip-in put the Philadelphia 76ers up by 14 with under five minutes remaining Sunday afternoon, the superstar center stretched his arms out wide above his head and soaked in the boos from the partisan crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Leaked Video Shows Dalton Risner Shoving Denver Broncos QB Brett Rypien - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

If Sunday's 51-14 final score at SoFi Stadium didn't telegraph that the Denver Broncos are splintering, the sideline dust-up between starting left guard Dalton Risner, and backup quarterback Brett Rypien certainly did.

Eraser Dust

4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas – KIRO 7 News Seattle

The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning.

“I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada.

“We live right over there off of 224th and we lost power. Actually it’s kind of been sporadic, it was off pretty much when everyone woke up and then it came back around, maybe two hours ago for like literally 10 seconds, and then it went off, and then her mom lives down off 94th Avenue other there and the same thing happened to them too,” said Isaiah Williams.

‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Nears $900M as Other Holiday Movies Get Iced – The Hollywood Reporter

In a bummer for the year-end box office, Christmas weekend revenue could be down as much as 50 percent from 2019 — before the pandemic struck — and, more worrisome, 33 percent from 2021. And overall revenue for Christmas Day was just $34.4 million, the worst showing in at least two decades, excluding 2020, according to Comscore. Last year, for example, revenue for Dec. 25 was $58.1 million, as a way of comparison.

An Underrated Seth Rogen Christmas Movie Is Trending On Streaming

Considering it’s Christmas time, it should come as no surprise to anyone that several holiday classics are dominating the charts on various streaming platforms. With that said, the criminally underrated comedy The Night Before is currently the number 3 film on Freevee. According to FlixPatrol, the Seth Rogen holiday movie landed on the streamer on December 16, and it’s been climbing the service’s charts ever since.

Star Wars Fans Missed the Point of Palpatine Being Anakin's Father

In the issue, Darth Vader sees Palpatine creating him via the Force during a dark side Force vision. However, this was later clarified to not be reality, but rather a vision and view of the past filtered through both Vader’s own psyche and the dark side itself. This hasn’t stopped many fans however, from taking this moment as "proof" that Palpatine was definitively behind Anakin’s conception.

The Evergreen luminary display is lit up for the 12th year

Luminarias lined a 1½ mile stretch of Rose Crossing in Kalispell for the twelfth straight year.

The luminarias were set up by the Evergreen Fire and Rescue in remembrance and tribute to lost loved ones during the holidays.

Five people have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Minnesota mall : NPR

Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday.

Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona vote results | US Midterm Elections 2022 News | Al Jazeera

In a decision on Saturday, Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.