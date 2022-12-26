 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of December 26, 2022

Happy New Year

By TimReddin
/ new
Kansas v Kansas State Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Looking Ahead (December 26 through January 1)

Wednesday:

Football v Arkansas, Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN, 4:30, ESPN

Saturday:

Men’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS, 1:00, CBS

Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Stillwater, OK, 4:00, ESPN+

Looking Back (December 12 through December 18)

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball lose in triple OT to Nebraska

Thursday:

Men’s Basketball survives Harvard 68-54

Posts of interest:

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...