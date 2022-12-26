KU Sports Calendar for the Week of December 26, 2022

Looking Ahead (December 26 through January 1)
Wednesday:
Football v Arkansas, Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN, 4:30, ESPN
Saturday:
Men’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS, 1:00, CBS
Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Stillwater, OK, 4:00, ESPN+
Looking Back (December 12 through December 18)
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Posts of interest:
.@jacobeebryant33 is all of us on Christmas morning pic.twitter.com/c0X0b2DUov— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 24, 2022
Another incredible year to be a Jayhawk— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) December 23, 2022
From our entire Kansas Athletics family to yours, have a very Happy Holidays and Rock Chalk! pic.twitter.com/eQlGl8HRj9
Loading comments...