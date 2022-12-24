The Christmas Eve Mauling: 12.24.22

The Rock Chalkboard

Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe with 802nd goal, moves to No. 2 all-time - The Washington Post

Ovechkin scores twice in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. No. 802 comes on an empty net.

Safety Kenny Logan Jr. calls returning to Kansas next season 'the best thing for me' | KUsports.com Mobile

“I felt like it was the best thing for me, and it was a chance to come back and help this program,” He said. “I saw what we did this year and I know there’s a lot more we still can do.”

Jayhawks not discouraged by cold shooting performance, but should they be? | KUsports.com Mobile

The comparison is too obvious. On a frigid night in Lawrence, where the wind chill was as low as -27 and the actual temperature was -3, the Kansas men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night. The Jayhawks went 4-for-20 from long range in a 68-54 win over Harvard to close out nonconference play on Thursday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Bits o Chalk

Donate to Toys for Tots and get your gifts wrapped in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Is wrapping gifts your least favorite part of the holidays? Worried you won’t get it all done before the presents need to be under the tree?

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers & DFS: Eagles' Gardner Minshew goes from riding pine to prime time - CBSSports.com

I don't expect Minshew to replicate that, but he could be the fifth quarterback this season to top 20 points against Dallas. The weapons for Philadelphia are amazing -- Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert -- and Minshew threw two touchdown passes to Goedert against the Jets last season.

Eraser Dust

Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms | Reuters

Airline cancellations topped 5,700 U.S. flights on Friday as massive winter storms snarled airport operations around the United States and frustrated tens of thousands of holiday travelers.

Giants believe some players were in Mall of America during Friday night's shooting - ProFootballTalk

Another shooting happened in a public place on Friday night. The latest occurred in the Mall of America. A 19-year-old man (boy, really) was shot multiple times and killed after an altercation between two groups.

Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge | CNN Business

Even as Musk signals he may give up his CEO title at Twitter, investors became concerned that the outlook for Tesla’s sales and profit is taking a turn for the worse. A sign of the weakening demand: Tesla has announced a rare sale. The company offered two rebates for buyers who take delivery of a vehicle before the end of the year, initially offering a $3,750 discount earlier this month. Tesla then doubled that rebate to $7,500 Thursday.

‘A streak of extremism’: US book bans may increase in 2023 | Texas | The Guardian

Book bans have plagued many US schools throughout 2022, with stories focusing on LGBTQ+ and race issues being targeted by conservatives across the country, and the right aims only to step up its attempts at censorship in the new year, experts warn.

The long-delayed 'Sports Story' suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch | Engadget

After a long delay, Sports Story is now available on Nintendo Switch. Fans of Golf Story have been awaiting the follow-up for quite some time. Sports Story was initially supposed to arrive on the console in 2020, but as has been the case with so many games over the last few years, it was delayed.

Congress will not extend 4 popular tax cuts in 2023. Here's what we know - The Washington Post

The expanded child tax credit successfully reduced child poverty but won't return, and businesses won't get extensions on some Trump-era tax breaks.

Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West: Controversy, Truth Revisited – Rolling Stone

Taylor and Kanye's 2016 feud looks a lot different in light of everything we know now