Notebook: Kansas Mauls Harvard

For 34 minutes of Thursday’s 68-54 win over Harvard, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson struggled to make shots, played with little energy, didn’t make himself stand out on the defensive end and watched his team have to fight for everything it got.

With the clock ticking down to end the first half, freshman Gradey Dick marched up the court with a purpose. Moments after crossing the beak of the Jayhawk logo at midcourt, Dick fired a 3-pointer from well behind the left wing with a pair of Harvard defenders lunging toward him.

Leipold and his staff believe many of the new signees will be a big part of KU’s future. And you’re not keeping up if you’re not out there chasing down talent. But in recent years, with the addition of the early football signing period in December and the explosion of the transfer portal, things have gotten awfully busy awfully fast for college coaches at all levels across the country.

Like his boss, Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki recently signed a new contract to stay at KU, one that will pay him $1 million per year through the 2027 season.

Zach Wilson: New York Jets quarterback booed off during defeat by Jacksonville Jaguars | CNN

Quarterback Zach Wilson endured a torrid night before eventually being benched as the New York ​​Jets were beaten 19-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Everything to know about Trevor Bauer's MLB suspension reduction

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced that Trevor Bauer's 324-game suspension had been reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator. Bauer is eligible to return to baseball immediately, after the arbitrator applied credit for the time he was on the restricted list in the second half of 2021. But what went into the decision? And what is Bauer's future in MLB? We break down the biggest questions surrounding the pitcher's potential return.

Why one Colorado regent voted against Deion Sanders' contract as coach

“I had gone to the press conference to hear what Deion had to say,” Kroll told USA TODAY Sports. “There is no doubt he is a really charismatic guy, and I had gone with the intent to hear him and see if I could get behind him and support him. I wanted to go shake his hand, and so I shook his hand and wished him luck because I figured whether I vote yes or no on this, he’s still going to be the football coach. I shook his hand, and there was a photo. I wished him luck.”

Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late on Thursday, outlining its case that former U.S. President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.

Paris shooting: Three dead, several injured in France after gunman opens fire | CNN

“Following the dramatic shooting which took place this morning, I returned to Paris and will go to the scene. All my thoughts go to the families of the victims. The perpetrator was arrested,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted.

Deadly 'bomb cyclone' is due to reach peak intensity Friday

The “once-in-a-generation” deadly “bomb cyclone” moving across the US is expected to hit peak intensity Friday — bringing one of the coldest-ever Christmases as well as travel chaos with more than 5,000 flights grounded.

Ali Ahmed Aslam, self-proclaimed inventor of chicken tikka masala, is dead at 77 : NPR

The death of a Pakistani-Scottish chef who claimed he cooked up the world's first chicken tikka masala is prompting a flood of tributes to what's been described as 'Britain's national dish' – and reviving a debate into its true origin.

How cold did it get in Montana?

Also, it was so cold on Thursday morning that some of the temperature sensors stopped reporting, so places like Elk Park may have actually been colder than the last reported temperature.

Here are some of the actual recorded air temperatures:

Five red flags in Trump's taxes - POLITICO

In 2016, for example, the filing for DT Endeavor I LLC (aviation) reported gross income of $680,886 and expenses that also totaled $680,886. A filing for Melania Trump (modeling) said it took in $3,848 and reported the same amount of expenses. A filing for Donald J. Trump (speaking) reported $50,000 in gross income and $46,162 in travel expenses.

Aside from the unlikelihood of income and costs exactly equaling, it raises the question of whether someone would bother with a business in which their expenses consumed every dollar they made.

Rob Sheffield’s Top 20 Albums of 2022 – Rolling Stone

Rob Sheffield's Top 20 Albums of 2022. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles

The 100 best songs of 2022

1. Runner’s High, MUNA

“There’s a levity that’s always existed in MUNA that we’ve never been able to capture sonically,” MUNA member Josette told us earlier this year. In interviews, the LA-based trio have been famously funny and jovial, but on record their music was either defiant (“I Know a Place”), impressively sad (“Winterbreak”) or laced with a sense of comic defeat (“Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die alone in my bedroom,” lead singer Katie Gavin sang on “Number One Fan”). But in 2022, freed from the world of major labels and in the loving arms of Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, they made a record about joy, dancing in gay bars and being good to yourself.

