Filed under: Kansas vs Harvard: open game thread RCJH By fizzle406 Dec 22, 2022, 5:52pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas vs Harvard: open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images Rock chalk! More From Rock Chalk Talk KU Depth Chart Ahead of the Liberty Bowl How to Watch: Harvard at Kansas The Daily Mauling: 12.22.2022 KU Basketball Quadrant Tracker The Daily Mauling: 12.21.202 The Daily Mauling: 12.20.2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...