How to Watch: Harvard at Kansas

Kansas takes on Harvard before the Christmas break

By fizzle406
Indiana v Kansas Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Harvard Crimson tonight in Lawrence. This is the penultimate non con matchup for Kansas this season. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#4 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Harvard Crimson (8-4)

Line: Kansas -21.5

How to Watch

December 22, 6 PM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN2 | SlingTV

Radio: Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Harvard last reached the Elite Eight in 1946
  • Harvard was established in 1636
  • Famous alumni include Jeff Skilling and Ted Kaczynski

