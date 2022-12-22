How to Watch: Harvard at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Harvard Crimson tonight in Lawrence. This is the penultimate non con matchup for Kansas this season. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#4 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)
Harvard Crimson (8-4)
Line: Kansas -21.5
How to Watch
December 22, 6 PM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN2 | SlingTV
Radio: Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Harvard last reached the Elite Eight in 1946
- Harvard was established in 1636
- Famous alumni include Jeff Skilling and Ted Kaczynski
Loading comments...