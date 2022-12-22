KU Depth Chart Ahead of the Liberty Bowl

Below is the depth chart released by KU ahead of next week’s Liberty Bowl matchup with Arkansas. Though the starting roles remain unchanged, there were several changes to the backup roles since the last two-deep what released before the K-State game nearly a month ago.
Offensively, Jalon Daniels is the clear 1 now, no longer listed as an ‘OR’ with Jason Bean. Tanaka Scott and Kevin Terry are the clear 2 at the X and Z wide receiver spots, respectively. As a result of those wide receiver changes Trevor Wilson no longer appears on the two deep. The offensive line back-ups have been shuffled a lot. Jackson Satterwhite is no longer listed as the backup to Earl Bostick at left tackle, instead, Dre Doiron is the 2. Reed-Adams is no longer the backup at left guard but is listed as an ‘OR’ 1 at right guard. That change led to Gorczyca moving from back-up at right guard to back-up to Puni at left guard. Kobe Baynes has moved up the 2 at right tackle. Lastly, for the offensive line, Joe Krause who I think is a walk-on is listed as the 2 at center.
Defensively, the changes are limited to filling in spots left open by players entering the transfer portal. Jalen Dye has moved into a backup role at safety behind Kenny Logan. Brian Dilworth has moved into a backup spot at cornerback behind Ra’Mello Dotson. Lastly, two players are listed as the backup to Rich Miller at middle linebacker, a transfer from Michigan Cornell Wheeler, and a local product from Bishop Miege Dylan Downing.
Special teams had a change of note. Not surprisingly, Jacob Borcila is no longer the 1 at placekicker, that spot has been taken by Owen Piepergerdes. What is surprising to me is Borcila is no longer on the two-deep, instead the backup place-kicking duties now fall to Tabor Allen, if needed.
Offense
QB
- Jalon Daniels
- Jason Bean
RB
- Devin Neal OR Ky Thomas OR Sevion Morrison
X
- Lawrence Arnold
- Tanaka Scott
Z
- Quentin Skinner
- Kevin Terry
Slot
- Luke Grimm
- Douglas Emilien
Tight End
- Mason Fairchild
- Trevon Kardell OR Jared Casey
Left Tackle
- Earl Bostick
- Dre Doiron
Left Gaurd
- Dominick Puni
- Nolan Gorczyca
Center
- Mike Novitsky
- Joe Krause
Right Gaurd
- Michael Ford OR Armaj Reed-Adams
Right Tackle
- Bryce Cabeldue
- Kobe Baynes
Defense
Weak-side Defensive End
- Lonnie Phelps
- Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
- Caleb Sampson
- Caleb Taylor OR DJ Withers
Defensive Tackle
- Sam Burt
- Eddie Wilson
Strong-side Defensive End
- Malcolm Lee
- Jereme Robinson
Will Linebacker
- Taiwan Berryhill
- Lorenzo McCaskill
Mike Linebacker
- Rich Miller
- Cornell Wheeler OR Dylan Downing
Hawk Linebacker
- Craig Young
- Donovan Gaines OR Taiwan Berryhill
Cornerback
- Cobee Bryant
- Kalon Gervin
Cornerback
- Ra’Mello Dotson
- Brian Dilworth
Safety
- Kenny Logan
- Jalen Dye
Safety
- Marvin Grant OR OJ Burroughs
Special Teams
Kick Return
- Kenny Logan
- Luke Grimm
Punt Return
- OJ Burroughs
- Devin Neal
Punter
- Reis Vernon
- Grayden Addison
Place Kicker
- Owen Piepergerdes
- Tabor Allen
Kickoff
- Tabor Allen
- Owen Piepergerdes
