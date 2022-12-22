KU Depth Chart Ahead of the Liberty Bowl

Below is the depth chart released by KU ahead of next week’s Liberty Bowl matchup with Arkansas. Though the starting roles remain unchanged, there were several changes to the backup roles since the last two-deep what released before the K-State game nearly a month ago.

Poll How will you take in the Liberty Bowl? At the game

At home watching

Local bar/restaurant watching

On the radio

Not watching or listening vote view results 0% At the game (0 votes)

0% At home watching (0 votes)

0% Local bar/restaurant watching (0 votes)

0% On the radio (0 votes)

0% Not watching or listening (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Offensively, Jalon Daniels is the clear 1 now, no longer listed as an ‘OR’ with Jason Bean. Tanaka Scott and Kevin Terry are the clear 2 at the X and Z wide receiver spots, respectively. As a result of those wide receiver changes Trevor Wilson no longer appears on the two deep. The offensive line back-ups have been shuffled a lot. Jackson Satterwhite is no longer listed as the backup to Earl Bostick at left tackle, instead, Dre Doiron is the 2. Reed-Adams is no longer the backup at left guard but is listed as an ‘OR’ 1 at right guard. That change led to Gorczyca moving from back-up at right guard to back-up to Puni at left guard. Kobe Baynes has moved up the 2 at right tackle. Lastly, for the offensive line, Joe Krause who I think is a walk-on is listed as the 2 at center.

Defensively, the changes are limited to filling in spots left open by players entering the transfer portal. Jalen Dye has moved into a backup role at safety behind Kenny Logan. Brian Dilworth has moved into a backup spot at cornerback behind Ra’Mello Dotson. Lastly, two players are listed as the backup to Rich Miller at middle linebacker, a transfer from Michigan Cornell Wheeler, and a local product from Bishop Miege Dylan Downing.

Special teams had a change of note. Not surprisingly, Jacob Borcila is no longer the 1 at placekicker, that spot has been taken by Owen Piepergerdes. What is surprising to me is Borcila is no longer on the two-deep, instead the backup place-kicking duties now fall to Tabor Allen, if needed.

Offense

QB

Jalon Daniels Jason Bean

RB

Devin Neal OR Ky Thomas OR Sevion Morrison

X

Lawrence Arnold Tanaka Scott

Z

Quentin Skinner Kevin Terry

Slot

Luke Grimm Douglas Emilien

Tight End

Mason Fairchild Trevon Kardell OR Jared Casey

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Dre Doiron

Left Gaurd

Dominick Puni Nolan Gorczyca

Center

Mike Novitsky Joe Krause

Right Gaurd

Michael Ford OR Armaj Reed-Adams

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue Kobe Baynes

Defense

Weak-side Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson Caleb Taylor OR DJ Withers

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt Eddie Wilson

Strong-side Defensive End

Malcolm Lee Jereme Robinson

Will Linebacker

Taiwan Berryhill Lorenzo McCaskill

Mike Linebacker

Rich Miller Cornell Wheeler OR Dylan Downing

Hawk Linebacker

Craig Young Donovan Gaines OR Taiwan Berryhill

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant Kalon Gervin

Cornerback

Ra’Mello Dotson Brian Dilworth

Safety

Kenny Logan Jalen Dye

Safety

Marvin Grant OR OJ Burroughs

Special Teams

Kick Return

Kenny Logan Luke Grimm

Punt Return

OJ Burroughs Devin Neal

Punter

Reis Vernon Grayden Addison

Place Kicker

Owen Piepergerdes Tabor Allen

Kickoff