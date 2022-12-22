Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day

The Rock Chalkboard

How Kansas football's 2023 recruiting class stacks up against past ones

It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.

WATCH: Lance Leipold goes in-depth on Kansas' 2023 recruiting class

National Signing Day is Wednesday and the Kansas football program signed all 12 of its verbal commits. Things got started early in the morning, with both of KU's eastern time zone players signing quickly. By the time 10 a.m. CT came around, KU's early signing class had all put pen to paper.

What Kansas football is getting in Colorado State transfer Devin Phillips

Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day

Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.

