KU Basketball Quadrant Tracker

With two games left in the non-conference schedule, tomorrow night against Harvard, and a January 28th meeting with Kentucky, it is a good time to look at one of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's essential factors that determine seeds, Quadrant wins, and losses.
The Jayhawks have ranked up a few Quad 1 wins and numerous Quad 4 wins. The one loss they have is currently a “good” loss since it was a Quad 1 match-up. The match-up with Harvard is not likely to turn into much of a seeding helper since it is now a Quad 3 matchup. But if you are looking to cheer for teams to help KU over the winter, keep the Crimson on your radar and hope they can tear up the Ivy league and pull themselves into the top 75 to make them a Quad 2 team.
Yes, that is right, it is important to remember the Quadrants are fluid. The rankings of each team played are not set in stone as of the day you played them. For example, the win over Seton Hall is currently a Quad 3 win, but if they play well during the Big East Conference season, their ranking could very easily move into the top 50 and turn that victory into a Quad 1 win. Conversely, if the Pirates fall on their collective face during the Big East season, it could fall outside the top 160 turning that victory into a Quad 4 win. It also means, as much as it may hurt, you want the loathsome Missouri Tigers and Duke Blue Devils to play well enough to maintain their ranking in the top 75 and top 50, respectively. So if you are looking for teams to cheer that do not call Lawrence, Kansas home, look through KU’s non-conference schedule, fire up the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, or the CBS Sports Network, and root on some of the teams the ‘Hawks have beaten and see if they can improve their ranking to give KU a seeding boost come March, I am looking at you Southern Utah, Seton Hall, North Carolina State, and Harvard.
Below is a reminder of how the different quadrants are determined. Playing at home, away, or on a “neutral” court matters. For rankings, I am using the NCAA Net rankings.
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75.
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135.
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240.
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353.
Nebraska-Omaha
Current NET Ranking: 261
Prior: N/A
Since: L v Nebraska, W v Idaho, L to Ball State, L v Iowa, W v LA-Monroe, W v Southern, L v Mississippi St., L v North Texas, L v Drake, L v Montana State, W v Midland, W v Denver
Quad 4 Win
North Dakota State
Current NET Ranking: 305
Prior: L v Arkansas
Since: L v Pacific, L v Indiana State, W v Crown College, L v Northern Colorado, L v New Mexico, L v Jacksonville State, L v Eastern Washington, W v Portland, L v Montana, W v Waldorf, L v Western Illinois
Quad 4 Win
Duke
Current NET Ranking: 15
Prior: W v Jacksonville, W v USC Upstate,
Since: W v Delaware, W v Bellamine, W v Oregon State, W v Xavier, L v Purdue, W v Ohio State, W v Boston College, W v Iowa, W v Maryland Eastern, L v Wake Forest
Quad 1 Win
Southern Utah
Current NET Ranking: 162
Prior: L v New Mexico State, W v La Verne, W v St. Katherine, W v Bethesda
Since: L v Texas State, W v Sacramento State, L v Montana State, W v Idaho State, W v West Coast Baptist, W v Cal State Fullerton, W v Northern Arizona
Quad 4 Win
North Carolina State
Current NET Ranking: 46
Prior: W v Austin Peay, W v Campbell, W v Florida International, W v Elon,
Since: W v Dayton, W v Butler, W v William & Mary, L v Pittsburgh, W v Coppin State, L v Miami (FL), W v Furman, W v Vanderbilt
Quad 1 Win
Wisconsin
Current NET Ranking: 47
Prior: W v South Dakota, W v Stanford, W v Green Bay, W v Dayton,
Since: W v Southern Cal, L v Wake Forest, W v Marquette, W v Maryland, W v Iowa, W v Lehigh
Quad 1 Win
Tennessee
Current NET Ranking: 4
Prior: W v Tennessee Tech, L v Colorado, W v Florida Gulf Coast, W v Butler, W v Southern Cal
Since: W v McNeese State, W v Alcorn State, W v Eastern Kentucky, W v Maryland, L v Arizona
Quad 1 Loss
Texas Southern
Current NET Ranking: 264
Prior: L v San Francisco, L v Texas Tech, L v Arizona State, L v Oral Roberts, L v Houston, L v Auburn, L v Samford
Since: W v North American, L v North Carolina A&T, W v Hampton
Quad 4 Win
Seton Hall
Current NET Ranking: 90
Prior: W v Monmouth, W v St. Peter’s, L v Iowa, Wv Wagner, W v Memphis, L v Oklahoma, L v Siena
Since: W v Lincoln PA, W v Rutgers, W v Drexel, L v Providence, L v Xavier
Quad 3 Win
Missouri
Current NET Ranking: 65
Prior: W v Southern Indiana, W v Penn, W v Lindenwood, W v SIU Edwardsville, W v Mississippi Valley, W v Coastal Carolina, W v Houston Baptist, W v Wichita State, W v SE Missouri
Since: W v Central Florida
Quad 1 Win
Indiana
Current NET Ranking: 21
Prior: W v Morehead State, W v Bethune-Cookman, W v Xavier, W v Miami (OH), W v Little Rock, W v Jackson State, W v North Carolina, L v Rutgers, W v Nebraska, L v Arizona
Since: W v Elon
Quad 1 Win
Harvard
Current NET Ranking: 156
Prior: W v Morehouse, L v LA Lafayette, W v Elon, W v Northeastern, W v Sienna, W v Loyola IL, L v Fordham, W v Holy Cross, L v Umass, W v Tufts, L v Howard, W v UC Irvine
Since: N/A
Quad 3 matchup currently
Kentucky
Current NET Ranking: 30
Prior: W v Howard, W v Duquesne, L v Michigan State, W v South Carolina State, L v Gonzaga, W v North Florida, W v Bellarmine, W v Michigan, W v Yale, L v UCLA
Since: N/A
Quad 1 matchup currently
