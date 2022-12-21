Notebook: Kansas Set for Nebraska

The Rock Chalkboard

Even with room to improve, 4th-ranked Kansas 'gaining on it' when it comes to defensive efficiency | KUsports.com Mobile

“We’re certainly better now than what we were a month ago,” Self said of the fourth-ranked Jayhawks. “But when you start talking about some of the best teams we’ve had, gosh, we’ve been in the top 10 in the nation in field goal percentage defense 8-10 times since we’ve been here.”

20th-ranked KU women look to improve to 11-0 in latest road test at Nebraska | KUsports.com Mobile

The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team will look to finish non-conference play undefeated on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kansas football lands commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys, a D-Lineman with 3 years of eligibility remaining | KUsports.com Mobile

On the eve of the first day of the December signing period, the Kansas football team on Tuesday picked up a commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self not worried about winter-weather forecast impacting upcoming clash with Harvard | KUsports.com Mobile

“We know it’s going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before,” Self said. “So, as long as we’ve got heat in the building, we’ll be playing.”

Bits o Chalk

Packers' playoff chances are slim. Then again, Aaron Rodgers knows all about improbable comebacks

Even after Green Bay earned consecutive wins via a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, the chances that the Packers (6-8) pull off an end-of-season run into the playoffs remains remote.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking France Star Kylian Mbappe - Sports Illustrated

Previously, Martínez trolled Mbappé by sarcastically calling for a moment of silence for the French star in the Argentine locker room after Sunday’s World Cup final.

Lionel Messi's World Cup photos are most-liked Instagram post ever | CNN Business

The images, which show Messi and other Argentina players celebrating their 2022 World Cup win, have racked up over 67 million likes on the social media platform within hours of being posted.

Eraser Dust

U.S. House committee to release redacted Trump tax filings | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee voted on Tuesday to release partially redacted tax filings from former President Donald Trump and said tax authorities had failed to properly scrutinize his returns while he was in office.

Why Zelenskyy's surprise U.S. trip comes at a crucial moment in Putin's war

Hanging over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise trip to the United States on Wednesday is a growing Ukrainian fear: That Russia's military — stalled by winter conditions, fierce opposition and its own weaknesses — may be laying the ground for a bold new attack.

Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO when replacement found - BBC News

The billionaire had promised to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.

He says he will still run the software and servers teams after his replacement is found.

Best TV Episodes of 2022 - The New York Times

TV in the streaming era is an endless feast. This year, series like “Barry,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Pachinko,” “Station Eleven” and “This Fool” offered some of the best bites.

Fortnite FTC lawsuit: How to get refund after $520 million settlement

Play Fortnite? You could earn more than just V-Bucks.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children's privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases.

Weather Wise: Coldest ever in Montana

Wednesday night could very well be the coldest temperature some of us ever experience in our lifetime.

That is not an embellishment, but rather a testament to how incredibly cold the night will be.

Mike Leach, Mississippi State’s goodbye and one restaurant’s story - Sports Illustrated

The first time Mike Leach arrived at the seafood and soul food restaurant called WTF, he ordered the honey gold chicken wings a certain way.

“Extra crispy,” he told Shan Suber, the owner and head chef.

Melanie Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter will star in the second season of her hit show Yellowjackets | Daily Mail Online

Melanie Lynskey’s husband Jason Ritter is slated to appear in the highly-anticipated second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets.

While details about the plot and his character have been kept tightly under wraps, the 42-year-old actor has been confirmed as a new cast member in the coming-of-age drama.