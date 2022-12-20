Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparation

The Rock Chalkboard

Daniel Hishaw Jr. participating in team activities after suffering leg injury in October

Daniel Hishaw Jr. is back on the gridiron in some capacity as KU football prepares to take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl. Hishaw has not played in a game since he suffered an injury against Iowa State in Week 5 of the season. According to offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Hishaw’s playing status for the bowl game is still to be determined and the coaches are taking things day by day.

Instant reaction: Kansas flips Arkansas commit Jaden Hamm

Kansas basketball: Bill Self sounds off on transfer portal, NIL

"But I also think this: I think the portal allows … eliminates the dips," Self said. "I think, if we lose five starters, we’re going to go from here to here (motions a major drop). I think now we go from here to here (motions a smaller dip) because you can go fill in immediately. So I think in our world, we’ll have more parity and more good teams because the really good programs and teams that lose good players, they’ll go poach somebody to keep ‘em, maybe not to where they were, but keep ‘em at least in the game where they were. But I see that as—I don’t see it as positive, I see it as negative. I do think it gives kids an easy way out, when you don’t play enough, you don’t have to fight, you don’t have to go through competition. I totally agree with that."

WATCH: Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland talk recruiting, KU bowl prep and more

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. Earlier this month, KU accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. Arkansas is coming off a 6-6 season in head coach Sam Pittman's third year. The Razorbacks were a preseason Top 25 team and were ranked as high as No. 10 before three straight losses saw them drop out of the rankings. Arkansas won games over Cincinnati, South Carolina, BYU, Auburn and Ole Miss this season. The Arkansas and Kansas programs have not faced off in football since the early 1900s.

Eraser Dust

Humboldt County, California earthquake: Tens of housands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes 7.5 miles from Ferndale | CNN

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge.

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges, Jan 6 panel says | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked federal prosecutors on Monday to charge Donald Trump with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for his role in sparking the deadly riot.

German court convicts ex-Nazi camp secretary – DW – 12/20/2022

A court in northern Germany on Tuesday convicted Irmgard F., a former secretary at the Nazi Stutthof concentration camp, of complicity in murder in more than 10,000 people. She received a two-year suspended sentence as requested by prosecutors.

Disney stock on its way to worst year since 1974 after 'Avatar' sequel disappoints - MarketWatch

Disney shares DIS, -4.77% sank nearly 5% to their lowest level since March 2020 on Monday, after the blockbuster sequel and one of the priciest movies in Hollywood history fell short of the hype in its opening weekend. “Avatar: The Way of Water” hauled in $134 million domestically and had the second-largest global opening of 2022, but fell short of tracking estimates based on advance U.S. ticket sales and disappointed in one of the biggest markets for the franchise, China.

Elon Musk: Only blue tick users to vote in Twitter polls on policy - BBC News

But he has said that Twitter will alter its rules so that only people who pay for a subscription can vote on company policy.

Afroman Announces He's Running for President in 2024

The rapper made the big announcement this weekend at a concert of his in Poplar Bluff, MO ... where he told a packed house at the Black River Coliseum about his plan to run for POTUS, going up against the likes of Donald Trump and whoever else will be in the race.

‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives believes the acquisition was the “most overpaid” in the history of the tech space, and he argues Musk is using Tesla to fund what could be $4 billion per year of “red ink” at Twitter.