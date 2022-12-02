Notebook: Kansas Mauls Everyone

The Rock Chalkboard

Lincoln, Neb.—Rachel Langs didn’t ignore the obvious Thursday.

“This could have been my last match,” Langs said.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s return sparks No. 9 Kansas in 91-65 rout of Seton Hall | KUsports.com Mobile

"It was just sore and stuff, so I sat out the Texas Southern game and tonight it felt good and it was a big W for us," said McCullar, whose 17 points were the most of his Kansas career to date. “It was just listening to my body. I’ve been through more severe stuff than that.”

Eraser Dust

Kanye West alleges he 'caught' Kim Kardashian with Chris Paul

Kanye West accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of getting "caught" with Chris Paul in a wild Twitter rant before his account was suspended.

Biden-Macron Meeting: US Can Learn From French Energy Policy - Bloomberg

It’s not just the cuisine — France’s energy policy and transportation system are also worthy of admiration.

Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack

"I do have some inkling that there was some behavior difference. … When you commit a crime, you [have] different behaviors," Steven Goncalves said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" when asked whether his daughter may have been the target of the Nov. 13 attack, adding later that he was referring to "behavior of the victims."

Biden wants South Carolina to go first in presidential calendar : NPR

President Biden is calling for upending Democrats' presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack.

Appeals court orders end to special master review process in Trump documents case - CBS News

The unanimous decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed the decision of Judge Aileen Cannon, a federal judge from Florida who granted Trump's request for the review and appointed semi-retired federal Judge Raymond Dearie of New York as an independent arbiter, or special master, to sift through the documents for any that may be subject to claims of privilege by the former president.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce Manchester comeback gig - BBC News

The former Oasis guitarist and co-vocalist announced the date in a tweet on Wednesday evening, urging fans: "Don't miss out!"

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Insane Divorce Parting Gift

You may recall that during their tumultuous divorce, the rap star bought a house directly next door to Kim’s $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Well, turns out Kanye has “generously” gifted his ex-wife that house.

James Brennand indicted in Erik Cantu San Antonio shooting

The fired San Antonio cop who shot a 17-year-old driver while in a McDonald’s parking lot has been indicted on an attempted murder charge, prosecutors said Thursday.

Flathead Food Banks Report Record Demand - Flathead Beacon

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Jamie Quinn said a queue of cars a half-mile long wrapped around the block outside as families waited to pick up their holiday helpings as part of the nonprofit agency’s annual turkey distribution.

John Dutton's Montana - Flathead Beacon

With clothing that matched the trend, it became clear that sleepy Kalispell has been awakened to an influx of folks who used to only populate the streets of Whitefish – and then, only in the winter for two weeks and two months in the summer. The proliferation of new folks to the valley might add some variety, but if my observations are accurate, we aren’t attracting run-of-the-mill middle-class folks anymore.