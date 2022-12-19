Notebook: Kansas Mauls Indiana

The Rock Chalkboard

Jayhawks' game plan on Indiana All-American candidate worked to perfection from start to finish | KUsports.com Mobile

But the truth is, IU’s big man was a non-factor in the first half. Jackson-Davis didn’t score for the first 18-plus minutes of the game before he got an easy basket via an alley-oop in transition. By then, though, the Jayhawks (10-1) had already doubled the Hoosiers (8-3) on the scoreboard and were in complete control from start to finish.

KU hoops notebook: Ejiofor shines, Vitale honor and a half-full student section | KUsports.com Mobile

“Zub was great,” KU coach Bill Self said after Saturday’s win. “He played big and set good screens and played to his athletic ability. I thought he played terrific.”

Dajuan Harris Jr. harasses Hoosiers on both ends of the floor in 84-62 win by No. 8 Kansas over No. 14 Indiana | KUsports.com Mobile

Vaughn, you likely remember, hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Indiana during his freshman season in 1993 to win a game that is regarded by many as one of the best ever played at KU’s home venue.

Quick recap: Jayhawks roll past Hoosiers in Saturday's top-15 showdown | KUsports.com Mobile

For the second consecutive weekend, No. 8 Kansas was in control from start to finish in a game that featured a lot of hype. This time it was a resounding 84-62 victory over the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on a Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Bits o Chalk

'All-time classic': Former players blown away by thrilling World Cup final | Reuters

Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick in 120 minutes of breathtaking action, before Gonzalo Montiel sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way to seal a shootout win and a third World Cup title for Argentina.

Patriots game-ending blooper play will live on forever - Sports Illustrated

Playing in the background on some distant open tab on my laptop forever will be the ending of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game, in which a Bill Belichick–coached team lost on the most confounding piece of situational football we have seen in modern NFL history. It is a play so wonderful and unusual to the human eye that we will study it like a potential raw video of the Loch Ness Monster. It will take us years to fully understand it. Centuries. It will take a Rosetta Stone from a different planet with translations for words we do not yet know. It will take the collective breadth of knowledge from neuroscientists, philosophers, various holy men and other mystical beings who can understand human consciousness in a way the lay football fan cannot.

'A scintillating performance': Kylian Mbappé gave his all in World Cup final | FOX Sports

LUSAIL, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé sat on the bench — legs spread, his navy France jersey pulled up high enough to cover his entire head. Cameras flashed in his face, looking for a tear or two, but this is what he had to do to escape. Even if only for a moment.

Eraser Dust

How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee vote on criminal referrals at final meeting

The House Jan.6 committee is expected to formally adopt its final report and vote on possible criminal referrals Monday at a public meeting. It's the culmination of the committee's nearly 18-month investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

UK's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled lawful by court | CNN

A group of NGOs, asylum seekers and a civil service trade union had questioned the legality of the scheme, which would see asylum seekers deemed to have entered the UK illegally sent to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed.

Elon Musk: Twitter users vote in favour of boss resigning - BBC News

A total of 57.5% voted "yes" after Mr Musk asked his 122 million followers whether he should stand down.

Oppenheimer Trailer Gives Us Our Best Look of Christopher Nolan's Atomic Bomb Film - IGN

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and the story focuses on America's top-secret nuclear weapons project during World War II. Alongside Murphy, Oppenheimer's cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, David Dastmalchian, Josh Peck, and more.

Jennifer Coolidge reacts to Chloe Fineman's SNL impersonation | EW.com

"Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!" wrote the White Lotus star in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday. "Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!"

Defendants in Butte, Montana can pay off their fines with food bank donations | CNN

Butte, Montana, launched the initiative in 2019, according to City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy. The project has brought in thousands of pounds of canned food for the Butte Emergency Food Bank, McCarthy said.

Kalispell City Council to vote on state program aimed at energy efficiency upgrades | Daily Inter Lake

Council last week heard a presentation on the C-PACE program from Adam Gill, director of the Montana Facility Finance Authority, the agency tasked with administering the state’s newly implemented initiative. C-PACE, or Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement, was instituted by a law passed in 2021 and is designed to help businesses and others with the upfront costs of improving energy infrastructure.