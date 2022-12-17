Kansas Thrashes Indiana 84-62

Sometimes everything bounces your way and that is how much of the game looked today. The Kansas Jayhawks stepped on the gas early and didn’t let up in an 84-62 whipping of the Indiana Hoosiers. All eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis coming into this game but Bill Self has a habit of getting his guys ready when he has a week off.

Kansas came out aggressive on the defensive end doubling Jackson-Davis anytime the ball came into the paint. On the offensive side, KJ Adams came to play. He finished the day with 11 points and went 4-6 from the field.

The Jayhawks played unselfish basketball. Making the extra pass when needed, and sometime when it wasn’t needed. All Jayhawk starters scored in the double digits. Gradey Dick led the pack with 20 points and 5 steals. Dick caught fire from beyond the arc with a 4-5 outing.

Dajuan Harris showed why he is the best point guard in the country. 10 points and 10 assists on the day, including some highlight reels plays

Kansas will get a few days off before facing Harvard on the 22nd before taking a break for Christmas. That game will be at 6 pm CST on ESPN2.