How to Watch: Indiana at Kansas

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has the Hoosiers back in a big way. Will the Jayhawks be able to neutralize Trayce Jackson-Davis? Tune in to find out! Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#8 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1, 5-0 home)
#14 Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 away)
Line: Kansas -6
How to Watch
Saturday December 17, 11 AM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN2 | SlingTV
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The Indiana Memorial Union has the largest public collection of art outside a museum
- Famous alumni include Joe Buck and Lee Majors
- In 1984, Bloomington was named a Tree City
