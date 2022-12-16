 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Indiana at Kansas

Channel, radio, tip off time and more

By fizzle406
Kansas v Missouri Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has the Hoosiers back in a big way. Will the Jayhawks be able to neutralize Trayce Jackson-Davis? Tune in to find out! Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#8 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1, 5-0 home)

#14 Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 away)

Line: Kansas -6

How to Watch

Saturday December 17, 11 AM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN2 | SlingTV

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The Indiana Memorial Union has the largest public collection of art outside a museum
  • Famous alumni include Joe Buck and Lee Majors
  • In 1984, Bloomington was named a Tree City

