How to Watch: Tulsa at Kansas

The undefeated Jayhawks try to make it 10-0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 08 Women’s Kansas at Arizona

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a Friday night matchup. Tulsa, led by sophomore forward Temira Poindexter, looks for their first power 5 win of the year vs Kansas. The Jayhawks hope to build on their impressive start. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 6-0 home)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-2, 1-1 away)

How to Watch

Friday December 16, 7 PM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The University of Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Archives which is a large collection of objects and documents related to the singer/songwriter
  • The Kendall Bell, now housed in Bayless Plaza, is traditionally rung by graduating seniors upon completion of their last final exam at the university. The bell was broken by a group of students in May 2008. They were trying to steal it, and dropped it in their escape.
  • Notable alumni include Dr Phil, Paul Harvey, and Gordon Matthews who was the inventor of voicemail

