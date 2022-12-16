How to Watch: Tulsa at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a Friday night matchup. Tulsa, led by sophomore forward Temira Poindexter, looks for their first power 5 win of the year vs Kansas. The Jayhawks hope to build on their impressive start. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 6-0 home)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-2, 1-1 away)
How to Watch
Friday December 16, 7 PM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The University of Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Archives which is a large collection of objects and documents related to the singer/songwriter
- The Kendall Bell, now housed in Bayless Plaza, is traditionally rung by graduating seniors upon completion of their last final exam at the university. The bell was broken by a group of students in May 2008. They were trying to steal it, and dropped it in their escape.
- Notable alumni include Dr Phil, Paul Harvey, and Gordon Matthews who was the inventor of voicemail
