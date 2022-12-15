Departed 2022 KU Basketball Players, Where Have You Gone?

We have hit a slow time in the sports calendar with students getting some extra time to take finals and see loved ones. The football team is preparing for a bowl game for the first time in over a decade and the basketball team is playing once a week. So with the extra time, I thought it would be fun to see where the newly departed Jayhawks from the Championship Men’s Basketball team have landed. I am sure you know where two of them are, and if you know what Teahan is up to or care to speculate, please share.

Ochai Agbaji as I am sure you know was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and promptly traded to the Utah Jazz. So far this season Ochai has spent a lot of time on the bench with fellow Jayhawk Udoka Azubuike in Salt Lake City. In his rookie season, he has played in 12 games out of 30 or so games the Jazz have played. Ochai is averaging 9 minutes, 3 points, and 1 rebound per game while shooting 28.6% from three and 43.8 from the field overall.

Christian Braun, again as I am sure you know, was drafted by the Denver Nuggets. So far in his rookie season has seen the floor in most of the Nuggets games. He has appeared in 25 of the 27 games Denver has played this season. Christian is averaging about 13 minutes, 3 points, and 2 rebounds per game. Shooting 36.4% from three and 44.1% overall

David McCormack signed with Beşiktaş Icrypex of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi (Turkish Basketball League). The Black Eagles as they are known play out of Istanbul. According to the team’s Wikipedia page, Dave is the starting center alongside two other American players, Matt Mooney who played at three different schools including Texas Tech, and Jordan Usher who played most of his college ball at Georgia Tech. My Turkish is probably not as good as yours, but as near as I can tell, he is averaging 5 points and 7 rebounds per game on a team that is currently one of two in the relegation zone for the top league in Turkiye (Turkey). The team is 2-8 and in 15th out of 16 teams.

Remy Martin went to the Cleveland Charge in the second round of the NBA G League draft but did not make the team and subsequently signed with Lavrio of the Greek Basketball league on November 11. He is currently their starting point guard. He has played in 4 of the team’s 10 games having missed the early games of a season that started in late September. In those four games, he has averaged 8.5 points and 2 rebounds. The team has yet to see much success this season. They are currently 1-9 and stand 11th out of 12 teams. The one win the team has was the other day (December 10) against the bottom team in the league, AS Karditsas.

Mitch Lightfoot is the starting power forward for VFL Kirchheim Knights of the ProA league, the second-highest league in Germany. The team is currently 5-6 and in 11th place in the 18-team league, but are 5-3 since Mitch’s arrival. KUSprots.com had a brief write-up about him just before him heading off to Germany.

Jalen Coleman-Lands seems to have moved on from basketball for the moment and is involved in a couple of endeavors he started. One is Athletes House. Founded in Lawrence, Athletes House helps students learn financial literacy, learn how to handle NIL, and learn interviewing skills. His other endeavor is a non-profit, FigurePrint, which helps open communication between family members and loved ones.

Chris Teahan was last seen throwing a touchdown pass at the KU Spring Preview/Game, Chris is somewhere living his best life holding his national championship ring over his brother Conners’s head.