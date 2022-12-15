Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Indiana

The Rock Chalkboard

Three possible approaches for the Kansas defense against Indiana's All-American candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

KenPom.com recently had him ranked 10th nationally in his player of the year standings — KU’s Jalen Wilson is currently second — and his offensive rating of 130.9, effective field goal percentage (64.5%), offensive rebounding percentage (recording 13.5% of available misses by IU) and block percentage (blocking a shot on 7.6% of opponents’ possessions) all rank in the top 75 nationally.

Report: Former KU football coach Beaty hired by Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic | KUsports.com Mobile

The job will represent Beaty’s first full-time college coaching gig since 2018 when he coached his last game at Kansas at the end of a four-year stint that ended with just six wins in 48 games, four last-place finishes in the Big 12 Conference and two conference victories.

Bits o Chalk

France ends Morocco's Qatar 2022 dream and reaches fourth World Cup final | CNN

“Here we go again. It’s just an amazing feeling,” France captain Hugo Lloris said afterwards, per FIFA. “We suffered a lot, especially in the second half. We played too deep and they showed they’re not a team only focused on defending. They know how to attack. They deserve a lot of credit for this World Cup.

Stephen Curry ruled out for rest of Warriors game with shoulder injury

The former MVP exited Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder injury, and was ruled out for the rest of the game by the Warriors soon after. The injury appeared to occur while Curry was trying to strip the ball on defense.

All 43 college football bowl games, ranked by watchability - SBNation.com

8. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6)

December 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

Wait. A game between a pair of 6-6 teams gets this high a ranking? Really?

Yes? Because of the quarterbacks.

We can start with Kansas. The Jayhawks started the year 5-0, and were one of the most enjoyable teams in the nation to watch. But then quarterback Jalon Daniels suffered a shoulder injury, and they lost 1-6 games down the stretch. If Daniels is healthy — and he did return in late November for games against Texas and Kansas State — this offense is a joy to watch. This season Daniels completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,470 yards and 13 touchdowns, against just 2 interceptions, and ran for another 404 yards and 6 scores.

Eraser Dust

State working with Lakeside area alpine coaster developers on traffic solutions | Daily Inter Lake

Already a priority in the Lakeside area, traffic safety has emerged as one of the major concerns shared by residents opposed to the alpine coaster. The Upper West Shore Alliance has advocated for increased highway safety and its members have previously spoken out against the project. Executive Director Janie Lewer said the group has fielded complaints and concerns about the coaster project and how it might affect traffic on U.S. 93 as well as access to homes.

3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm causes tornadoes across South : NPR

KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday.

House approves funding extension to avert government shutdown, buying time for spending deal - ABC News

The House on Wednesday approved a short-term measure that extends funding for the federal government for another week, through Dec. 23, buying more time for lawmakers to finish crafting a massive omnibus spending bill in the waning days of this Congress.

Home Room - Flathead Beacon

For the past six months, Reanna Taliaferro, her two children, and the family’s mixed-breed rescue dog have shared a 270-square-foot hotel room on the outskirts of downtown Kalispell. Filled with emblems of childhood chaos — old Halloween costumes, homework sheets, ramen noodles and teddy bears — the small space is the most constant home the family has had in years. While not ideal, the hotel room offers privacy, a bathroom and a heating system, which is more than Taliaferro can say for other recent living arrangements.

State superintendant visits Kalispell for community listening session | Daily Inter Lake

Tanner Smith, the Republican from Lakeside, worried that school staff constitute one group that is too friendly with school trustees. Earlier in the meeting, Smith argued for busting up teachers unions, claiming some tenured teachers make more than administrators.

Tom Hanks was on Pelosi attack suspect hit list, court hears - BBC News

A police officer who interviewed David DePape told the hearing that President Joe Biden's son Hunter and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom were also on the suspect's "hit list".

How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Release Date and Streaming Status - IGN

Thanks in large part to its extraordinary visuals, Avatar ascended to the top of the box office to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron is taking moviegoers back to Pandora for a sequel that our Avatar: The Way of Water review called "a good old-fashioned Cameron blockbuster, full of filmmaking spectacle and heart."

A Totally Normal Conversation With Nathan Fielder | GQ

When the show debuted this summer, its opening moments revealed the extreme lengths to which Fielder was prepared to go when it came to getting things right: intercut with Fielder’s attempt to convince a mild-mannered teacher named Kor Skeete to join the show and let Fielder put him through his own set of rehearsals was footage of Fielder spending weeks rehearsing that very interaction. All the preparation paid off, and Skeete quickly found himself inside a cross between Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Truman Show, and the Stanford Prison Experiment. And as the season progressed, it became increasingly difficult to separate fact from fiction: what was real? What was staged? And why, exactly, was Fielder so invested in these rehearsals in the first place?