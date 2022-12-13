Notebook: Kansas #22 in New AP Poll

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas forward KJ Adams' career night vs. Mizzou made even more special with mom sitting courtside | KUsports.com Mobile

“My mom came down, so I think that hyped me up a little bit,” Adams said after the victory. “(My parents) don’t really get to travel as much as I would like them to. So, when my mom came, I think that boosted my spirits up a little.”

Unbeaten KU women's basketball program cracks AP poll at No. 22 | KUsports.com Mobile

The Jayhawks, who topped Wichita State 72-52 at home on Sunday to move to 9-0 on the season, cracked this week’s Top 25 largely behind the strength of their 77-50 road win at No. 12 Arizona last week. The Wildcats (7-1) dropped eight spots to No. 20.

Kansas women keep unbeaten streak alive with 72-52 win over Wichita State | KUsports.com Mobile

The Jayhawks (9-0) pressured Wichita State on every possession, forcing the Shockers to take tough, contested shots from the midrange and beyond the arc. Kansas held the Shockers to a 30% shooting clip and 20% from downtown in the first half as nothing came easy in the low post.

Bits o Chalk

Croatia Is the World Cup Team That Refuses to Lose - The New York Times

Croatia, a nation of four million people, needs one more win to reach a second straight World Cup final. If it happens, it will probably come on penalties, and certainly after extra time.

Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported.

Chris Beard: University of Texas men's basketball head coach arrested and charged with felony assault | CNN

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously,” the statement read. “Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice. Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for tonight’s game against Rice.”

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach in critical condition after reported heart attack

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized due to a health issue that occurred at his home on Sunday and is in critical condition.

Eraser Dust

A massive coast-to-coast winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions and threatening tornadoes | CNN

A giant winter storm cutting through the US is bringing severe weather, with dangerous blizzard conditions in the Great Plains, icy weather in the upper Midwest and severe storms along the Gulf Coast Tuesday.

There are more than 10 million people across 17 states under winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head east.

Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety Council

Twitter on Monday disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a group of volunteers who offered the company outside expert advice about online safety, according to an email seen by NBC News.

Disney's Darth Vader Split Changes Star Wars' Most Famous Quote

In the time between the prequel and original Star Wars trilogies, Anakin Skywalker resigns himself to his newfound Sith Lordship, having lost everything he cared about by making his Faustian bargain with Palpatine and falling to the dark side. What changes this resignation is the discovery of his son, Luke, who he believed to have died with Padmé years ago. By telling Luke “I am your father” instead of simply revealing that his father became Darth Vader, he is revealing that the part of him that still identifies as Anakin Skywalker is coming back to the surface.

New mental health services are available in the Flathead

“So what co-occurring means, essentially, is that certain people will have dual diagnoses, both substance use disorder and diagnosable mental health issues. They very often go together. And it's kind of sometimes a question of the chicken or the egg. Did the substance use bring on the mental health problem? Or was the existing mental health problem of participating factor in the substance use problem?” said GVHC therapist Ann McWilliams.

Federal Judge Strikes Down Part of Montana’s Far-Reaching Anti-Vax Law — ProPublica

In a victory for public health advocates, a federal judge in Montana has blocked the state from implementing a law that would make it illegal for hospitals to ask employees if they are vaccinated. The measure, which passed last year, was the country’s most extreme anti-vaccination law.

Keystone Spill: TC Energy Pipeline Is Now Biggest US Oil Leak Since 2010 - Bloomberg

Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years.

Song of the Day