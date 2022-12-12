News & Notes: Kansas has a plethora of maulings

The Rock Chalkboard

Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference basketball season has not yet begun, but the ten teams in the league are already making an impression across the country. Now that everyone has about ten games under their belt, it's time to update the league outlook, and pump out our first edition of snap judgments and Actually Accomplished Rankings of the year. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

Kevin McCullar’s most complete game of the season helps KU silence Missouri

Saturday’s win over Missouri marked Kevin McCullar’s first time playing part in the storied rivalry and KU’s first taste of a hostile Columbia environment in over a decade. The Texas Tech transfer said he likes playing in rowdy arenas because suiting up in such an intense atmosphere is the reason players dream of playing basketball at this level.

KJ Adams' career performance against Missouri has Bill Self drawing comparisons to NBA great

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Bill Self could feel another big performance was coming from KJ Adams. The signs were there heading into the Border Showdown that — if things went right — the sophomore could put together his best game as a Jayhawk. But Adams still needed to put in the work and execute.

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Kansas improved to 9-1 on the season on Saturday with a dominant 95-67 win over rival Missouri. The Tigers scored first but KU responded and really controlled the game from then on out. It was an offensive showcase from the Jayhawks, who shot 57 percent from the field and had four players score 15-plus points. On the other end, KU limited Missouri to 40 percent shooting from the field.

Three observations from KU’s 95-67 victory against Missouri

Kansas basketball defeated Missouri 95-67 in the Border Showdown on Saturday. The Jayhawks produced one of their best performances of the season in the first true road test in a hostile Mizzou Arena. It’s the second straight year KU has defeated the Tigers after a blowout win in Allen Fieldhouse last year.

WATCH: Bill Self and KU players break down win over Mizzou

Kansas player grades: Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar earn rave reviews after Jayhawks splatter Missouri

Missouri wanted to run with No. 6 Kansas, and that was a big fat mistake. Kansas blitzed Missouri in transition and was never threatened in Saturday’s 95-67 splattering. The Jayhawks had 12 more fastbreak points (22-10) than Missouri. Bill Self gave new Tigers’ coach Dennis Gates a rude welcome to the Border War showdown.

Bits o Chalk

How bad did the Bills hurt Mike White? Robert Saleh gives injury update on Jets QB - syracuse.com

The New York Jets’ starting quarterback continued to pick himself off the ground after getting folded in half by the likes of Matt Milano, Ed Oliver and other defenders. One hit took White out of action for two plays. A second shot led to White being taken to the locker room, but just when you thought his day was over the quarterback reemerged from the tunnel with his helmet on.

USA midfielder Giovanni Reyna almost sent home from World Cup

United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna was almost sent home from the World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of effort in training and in a pre-tournament scrimmage against Qatari side Al Gharafa SC, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk

Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN.

Hansel Emmanuel, one-armed player for Northwestern St., scores first points

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- As soon as Hansel Emmanuel began to weave in from the right wing, his Northwestern State teammates started to stand up. When he dribbled between two defenders for a stylish layup, most everyone in the gym joined them.

Eraser Dust

Sanders says Sinema ‘helped sabotage’ some of Congress’s key legislations | US Senate | The Guardian

The independent from Vermont who votes in line with Democratic interests told the show host, Dana Bash, that the leftwing party’s members in Arizona were “not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helped sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights and so forth”.

Iran publicly carries out second protest-related execution | Protests News | Al Jazeera

The judiciary’s news website announced early on Monday that Majidreza Rahnavard, who was convicted of killing two members of security forces, was executed in an unidentified public location in Mashhad while a group of people looked on.

‘Steve and Marty’ Revealed the Weaknesses of 'SNL' - The Atlantic

Instead, it landed with a clunk. Martin and Short felt like veteran substitute teachers called in to steady a school where most of the experienced faculty had left. Yet the episode hampered their efforts, placing the consummate vaudevillians in sketch after sketch that restricted their talents. As a result, even “Steve and Marty” couldn’t save SNL from the struggles that continue to impact what the executive producer Lorne Michaels has called a “transition year.”

Let’s make a deal: White House ready to bargain over expanded Child Tax Credit - POLITICO

The White House has privately signaled to Democrats that it would support a compromise deal to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit, even if it includes work requirements it once opposed.

Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack - Flathead Beacon

As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start.

Scott: Herschel Walker Will Be 'a Leader' in GOP 'for Years to Come'

"Over the last year, I've gotten to know Herschel and have seen first-hand the movement he built in his home state," Scott said in a statement on Wednesday. "Herschel's story and message inspired millions in Georgia and across the country. While Herschel came up short ... I know he will continue to be a leader in our party for years to come."