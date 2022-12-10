Jayhawks Wipe Court With Tigers

Despite what the oddsmakers might have had you believing before tipoff. This game was never close. By the first TV timeout, the Jayhawks were up by seven and shooting well at the offensive end while playing tough defense at the other end. The Jayhawks held the Tigers to 33% shooting in the first half and led by 17 at the halftime break. To start the second half the Jayhawks went on a 9-0 run to lead by 26. From that point until about the 12:30 minute mark the Hawks played a bit lackadaisical and got Bill mad. They then locked things down. In the end, the Jayhawks never felt threatened, except when MU fans threw objects on the court. Stay classy MU fans.

First Half Recap

After an initial 2-0 lead for MU, KU led by the scoring of Gradey Dick and his pink shoes, and KJ Adams tamed the Tigers in the first half. The Jayhawks lead by 7 at the under-16 timeout, by 12 points at the under-12, by 17 at the under-8, by 14 at the under-4, and by 17 at halftime. Gradey started the game 6/6 from the field including 3/3 from 3-point range. In addition to Gradey, KJ had himself a half. At the halftime break, KJ had added 15 points of his own on 7/9 shooting, mainly on dunks. The other story was the KU defense which held MU to 33% shooting for the half. Halftime score: 50-33 in favor of the good guys.

Second Half Recap

KU started the half with a 9-0 run to go up 59-33 and led 62-39 at the under-16 timeout. At the under-12 timeout, KU was up by 20. At about 9:30 to go in the game, Cam Martin made an appearance. MU goes on an 11-2 run and at the under-8 timeout, the KU lead is down to 15, 73-58. At the under-4 timeout, the Jayhawks had righted the ship and led 85-62, and the MU fans had already started to leave for home with many empty seats viable as ESPN went to commercial. In the final four minutes, the Tigers had no final run and could only take heart in the fact they were able to keep KU under 100 points this season. In the end, four of KU's starters scored in double digits. Wilson led with 24, followed by McCullar’s 21, KJ Adams’ 19, and Dick’s 16. Final Score: 95-67.