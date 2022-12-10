Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Kansas at Missouri: Open Game Thread The Rivalry is back By fizzle406 Dec 10, 2022, 3:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas at Missouri: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images The Kansas Jayhawks hope for a repeat of last year’s 102-65 drubbing of the Missouri Tigers. Click here for how to watch the game Click here for a preview of the Tigers It’s almost game time so RCJH More From Rock Chalk Talk Preview: Kansas at Missouri How to Watch: Kansas at Missouri The Weekend Mauling: 12.10.2022 The Daily Mauling: 12.9.2022 Kansas Mauls #12 Arizona 77-50 Rock Chalk Talk Presents Kansas Jayhawk Apparel Loading comments...
Loading comments...