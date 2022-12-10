How to Watch: Kansas at Missouri

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Columbia today for the return game of renewed Missouri Tiger border war series. Kansas took the first game of this series in dominating fashion last year. This will be the first true road test of the year for this Jayhawk squad. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#6 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1, 0-0 away)
Missouri Tigers (9-0, 8-0 home)
Line: Kansas -3.5
How to Watch
Saturday December 10, 4:15 PM CST
Columbia, Missouri
Mizzou Arena (15,061)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Kansas leads this series 174-94
