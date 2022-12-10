 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch: Kansas at Missouri

Channel, radio and more for the Kansas Jayhawk Missouri Game

By fizzle406
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Missouri v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Columbia today for the return game of renewed Missouri Tiger border war series. Kansas took the first game of this series in dominating fashion last year. This will be the first true road test of the year for this Jayhawk squad. Here is how to watch the game:

Kansas basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Jayhawks games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Kansas basketball this season.

The Numbers

#6 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1, 0-0 away)

Missouri Tigers (9-0, 8-0 home)

Line: Kansas -3.5

How to Watch

Saturday December 10, 4:15 PM CST

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena (15,061)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Kansas leads this series 174-94

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...