The Weekend Mauling: 12.10.2022

Dajuan Harris relishes the opportunity to face Missouri in hometown of Columbia

Dajuan Harris understood the impact of the Border War growing up in Columbia, Missouri. The redshirt junior grew up knowing the disdain from both fan bases toward the other and the effects a big win could have.

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.

WATCH: Bill Self and Dajuan Harris discuss upcoming Missouri game

Kansas basketball is headed east on Saturday to take on rivals Missouri. The last time the two teams met was last December and the Jayhawks emerged with a, 102–65, victory. This time around the game is expected to be much closer, as the Tigers are a much-improved team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. In fact, according to KenPom.com, KU is projected to win 80-77. Overall, KU is 12-2 in the last 14 meetings with Missouri dating back to March of 2009. KU is 4-4 overall in games played at Mizzou Arena.

Big 12 basketball power rankings: Texas leads heated race for conference title through first month

Through one month, the Big 12 is once again college basketball's best conference, according to statistics website KenPom. It's a spot the Big 12 is comfortable with, even as the conference has produced Final Four teams in five of the last six NCAA Tournaments, including each of the last four, with both of the last two national title winners.

