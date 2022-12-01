Kansas Sinks Seton Hall, 91-65

The Kansas Jayhawks gave the Seton Hall Pirates the heave ho Thursday evening in a 91-65 sinking during the Big 12/Big East challenge. All of the Kansas starters scored in the double digits with Kevin McCullar Jr leading all with 17. McCullar and Jalen Wilson both notched double doubles for the game. Gradey Dick finished the day with 15 points and went 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Kadary Richmond led the Pirates with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

With today’s win the Big 12 currently leads the Big East 4-3 in the challenge. The games will wrap up this weekend.

Up next the Jayhawks will travel to Columbia to take on Missouri on December 10th.