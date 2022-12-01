Kansas Sweeps Miami

The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament after a 3-0 sweep of the Miami Hurricanes. The Jayhawks, led by Rachel Langs, Caroline Bien, & Ayah Elnady, struck first and didn’t up all afternoon.

Long rally ended with a KILL by Ayah Elnady. Jayhawks take the lead 8-7 in the first set. #RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/wOVfyemKy6 — Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) December 1, 2022

The Hurricanes attempted a comeback in the third set up ultimately fell 25-20.

Kansas will face the winner of #2 Nebraska and Delaware St in the second round. The match will be held tomorrow at 7 pm CST.