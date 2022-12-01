 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas Sweeps Miami

The Jayhawks advance to the second round!

By fizzle406
/ new
Kansas Volleyball Kelsie Payne Ainise Havili
The Kansas Jayhawks advanced to the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament after a 3-0 sweep of the Miami Hurricanes. The Jayhawks, led by Rachel Langs, Caroline Bien, & Ayah Elnady, struck first and didn’t up all afternoon.

The Hurricanes attempted a comeback in the third set up ultimately fell 25-20.

Kansas will face the winner of #2 Nebraska and Delaware St in the second round. The match will be held tomorrow at 7 pm CST.

