How to Watch: Seton Hall at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the Big 12/Big East showdown. After a tune up/get right game against Texas Southern earlier this week, the Jayhawks will have a tougher matchup tonight. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (7-1, 4-0 home)
Seton Hall Pirates (4-3. 0-0 away)
Line: -9.5 Kansas
How to Watch
Thursday December 1, 8 PM CST
Lawrence KS
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: SlingTV
Fun Facts
- Seton Hall is located in South Orange, NJ
- South Orange is nearby Hoboken, NJ, birthplace of Tyshawn Taylor
- On January 19, 2000, an arson fire killed three and injured 54 students in a dorm on campus
