How to Watch: Seton Hall at Kansas

The pirates visit Lawrence

By fizzle406
Wagner v Seton Hall Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the Big 12/Big East showdown. After a tune up/get right game against Texas Southern earlier this week, the Jayhawks will have a tougher matchup tonight. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (7-1, 4-0 home)

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3. 0-0 away)

Line: -9.5 Kansas

How to Watch

Thursday December 1, 8 PM CST

Lawrence KS

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: SlingTV

Fun Facts

  • Seton Hall is located in South Orange, NJ
  • South Orange is nearby Hoboken, NJ, birthplace of Tyshawn Taylor
  • On January 19, 2000, an arson fire killed three and injured 54 students in a dorm on campus

