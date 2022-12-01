Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas A&M

The Rock Chalkboard

“I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”

Kersgieter shines as Kansas women rout Texas A&M to move to 6-0 | KUsports.com Mobile

Senior guard Holly Kersgieter led the Kansas women’s basketball team to a 74-42 blowout win over Texas A&M; on Wednesday night by turning in her best game of the season to date.

KU's Cobee Bryant named first-team all-Big 12 by league's coaches; 8 other Jayhawks also honored | KUsports.com Mobile

A sophomore from Evergreen, Alabama, Bryant led the Jayhawks with three interceptions for 86 return yards, including the game-clinching touchdown at West Virginia on Sept. 10. Bryant also had the sixth-most passes defended in the Big 12 this season, along with a career-high 34 tackles and a forced fumble on the season.

Eraser Dust

Houston schools closed due to citywide boil water notice: | khou.com

Several campuses and school districts across the Houston, Texas area are canceling classes for Monday after a citywide boil water notice was issued Sunday night.

Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case | CNN Politics

A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and associate Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality | CNN Politics

President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.

Student loan forgiveness: Biden administration dealt another setback in court in effort to revive student loan debt relief policy | CNN Politics

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday night that it would not pause a ruling from a Texas judge striking down the policy while an appeal of the ruling played out.

Georgia’s Senate Runoff Sets Records for Early Voting, but With a Big Asterisk - The New York Times

A 2021 state election law cut in half the runoff calendar in Georgia, which had about twice as many days of early voting before last year’s Senate runoffs.

The Acolyte Is Star Wars' First 'Sith-Led' Screen Project

It has long been known that The Acolyte would be a "mystery-thriller" taking place during the waning days of the High Republic era -- roughly 100 years before the events of the Star Wars prequel film trilogy -- and that the series would focus on emerging Dark Side powers. However, Keen has now revealed that in addition to offering a canon explanation for how the Sith managed to infiltrate the Jedi Order, The Acolyte will be the first on-screen Star Wars project told from the Sith's perspective.

A capella stars come to Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

A cappella sensation Voctave is coming to Kalispell and performs at the Wachholz College Center on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College on March 21. Tickets go on sale today, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where - CBS News

Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers.