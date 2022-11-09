Kansas Gerrymanders Jacksonville, 72-61

The Kansas Jayhawks mauled the Jacksonville Dolphins 72-61 to kick off the 2022-23 season. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter lead the Jayhawks with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson netted a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

As a team, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 19 times. The Dolphins also turned the ball over 19 times as well which is likely due to rust and first game nerves for both squads.

Up next, UT Arlington comes to Lawrence November 16th at 7 pm. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.