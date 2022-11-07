Kansas Wins Landslide Victory Over Omaha, 89-64

The Kansas Jayhawks secured their 48th straight home opener victory with a 89-64 win over the Omaha Mavericks. The Jayhawks, being led by Norm Roberts with Bill Self serving a 4 game suspension, played a tighter than expected game but ultimately came away with the win (or so I am told as ESPN+ did not want to cooperate tonight).

Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson led scoring with 23 and 19 apiece. Wilson nearly had a triple double, ending the evening with 7 assists. Bobby Pettiford Jr proved to be a spark off the bench with 13 points off of 6-7 shooting.

The Bill Selfless Jayhawks face off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Thursday on ESPN+ as a final tune up before taking on Duke next Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

OH UH GRADEY DICK THROWDOWN pic.twitter.com/dOGMvSkGLz — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 8, 2022

Trivia (If you saw this on Twitter you don’t get to participate)

Tonight’s game against the Omaha Mavericks showcased Gradey Dick scoring an impressive 23 points—almost breaking the record for scoring the most for a Jayhawk Freshman. Which player beat Dick’s 23 points by scoring 27 points for his freshman debut?