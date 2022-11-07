Notebook: Kansas Mauls OSU

The Rock Chalkboard

Jason Bean's showing vs. OSU contributes to complete performance from KU's offense

Jason Bean and company took down the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, marking the quarterback’s first win against a conference opponent as a starter for KU football. After winning just one of the nine games he started for KU last season, Bean said being in this position is everything he’s ever dreamed of.

Podcast: Breaking down Kansas' win over Oklahoma State and what it means for the Jayhawks

Kevin Flaherty is back for our weekly Kansas football podcast. This time, we break down KU's win over Oklahoma State and what winning a sixth game of the season means for the Jayhawks. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Cobee Bryant provides impactful performance vs. OSU three weeks after doubts about a return in 2022

As he lay on the field in pain, Cobee Bryant wondered if his season was over. In the first half of KU’s loss to Oklahoma, Bryant suffered what at first appeared to be a severe lower leg injury. The defensive back was carted off the field with an air cast wrapped around his left ankle. In evident and severe pain, many wondered whether he would step foot on the field in 2022 again, that included Bryant himself.

Eraser Dust

