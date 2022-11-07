 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 7, 2022

It is ESPN+ Week at KU

By TimReddin
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead (November 7 through November 13)

Monday:

Men’s Basketball v Omaha, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball v Jacksonville, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+

Thursday:

Men’s Basketball v North Dakota State, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Tennis at UNLV Invitational, Las Vegas, NV

Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Region, Columbia, MO, 11:00

Saturday:

Volleyball v West Virginia, Lawrence, KS, 1:00, ESPN+

Football v Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX 6:00 ESPN+

Looking Back (October 31 through November 6)

Wednesday:

Volleyball defeats Wildcats 3-0

Thursday:

Men’s Basketball defeats Pitt State (Exhibition) 94-63

Friday:

Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Stillwater, OK

Saturday:

Volleyball falls in 3 sets to Baylor

Swim and Dive defeats Nebraska

Football routs Oklahoma State 37-16

Sunday:

Rowing dominates Creighton and K-State at Kansas Jamboree

