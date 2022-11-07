KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 7, 2022

Looking Ahead (November 7 through November 13)
Monday:
Men’s Basketball v Omaha, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+
Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball v Jacksonville, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+
Thursday:
Men’s Basketball v North Dakota State, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Tennis at UNLV Invitational, Las Vegas, NV
Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Region, Columbia, MO, 11:00
Saturday:
Volleyball v West Virginia, Lawrence, KS, 1:00, ESPN+
Football v Texas Tech, Lubbock, TX 6:00 ESPN+
Looking Back (October 31 through November 6)
Wednesday:
Volleyball defeats Wildcats 3-0
Thursday:
Men’s Basketball defeats Pitt State (Exhibition) 94-63
Friday:
Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Stillwater, OK
Saturday:
Volleyball falls in 3 sets to Baylor
Swim and Dive defeats Nebraska
Football routs Oklahoma State 37-16
Sunday:
Rowing dominates Creighton and K-State at Kansas Jamboree
Posts of interest:
Congratulations to Jayhawk, @shazrinee, on breaking the tape at the @nycmarathon! #RockChalk https://t.co/33ITXihI4l— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) November 6, 2022
Showed out her freshman year pic.twitter.com/ZSpNQeiOxk— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 2, 2022
On the Rise! 2021 ➡️ 2022 #KUWGolf | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/ohUGHam6qT— Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) November 3, 2022
This week we lock it down with Gerv— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 4, 2022
100-Yard Walk with @KalonGervin, presented by @KUHospital pic.twitter.com/SaTbPbgpYm
November 2, 2022
From today’s WIN#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/nS9YHYUptr— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) November 6, 2022
A group of young women that are very, very easy to support ❤️— Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) October 26, 2022
️ → https://t.co/mN0U0WuFH1 pic.twitter.com/nSQ4sFyhom
Loading comments...