Kansas Mauls Oklahoma State 37-16

That was fun. The Kansas Jayhawks mauled a depleted Oklahoma State Cowboy squad 37-16 to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Kansas struck first with a 31 yard Devin Neal run and never looked back. Neal had a heck of a game running for 224 yards and 1 touchdown. Jason Bean was the team’s second leading rusher with 93 yards and 1 touchdown including a monster 73 yard run.

OSU backup quarterback Garret Rangel threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns. However his 3 interceptions kept the Cowboys from generating any type of comeback against this bowl eligible KU squad.

As the seconds ticked off in the 4th quarter, KU fans rushed the field to celebrate with the team but also to tear down the goalposts. A well deserved effort. These students were little children the last time KU was bowl eligible.

The bowl eligible Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock next week to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. For now, everyone stop and appreciate this season. It's been a long time coming for fans. Lets celebrate!