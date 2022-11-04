The Weekend Mauling: 11.4.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' exhibition win over Pitt State

Kansas defeated Pittsburg State 94-63 in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up exhibition of the preseason. It wasn’t a good start to the game for KU, as the team fell behind 12-0 before it even made a shot from the field. The Gorillas extended their lead to a game-high 15 points, 21-6, with 11:09 to play in the first half. From there, KUY went on a 37-13 run, which extended into the second half to take a nine point lead. KU entered the half leading 39-34. In the second half, KU out-scored Pittsburg State 55-29 to emerge with the win.

Bill Self provides injury update on MJ Rice following freshman's absence from exhibition game

Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice did not play in KU’s exhibition game against Pitt State on Thursday evening due to a back injury, Bill Self said postgame. According to Self, Rice hasn't practiced in about a week as a result of the injury. Self said a timetable for his return is a little murky at the moment, but the team doctors feel he's trending in the right direction. KU will play again on Monday, in the season-opener against Omaha.

Three observations from Kansas' exhibition victory over Pitt State

The starting lineup was one of the primary questions heading into the night, and the starting five proved to be interesting and then some. Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were near-locks to start, but the final two spots were still up in the air as to who would occupy those two positions.

Eraser Dust

Justice Barrett, again, rejects bid to block Biden’s student debt relief - POLITICO

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has, for the second time, rejected an emergency request to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief, even as legal uncertainty from other cases hangs over the program days before the midterm elections.

Twitter lays off employees who fight misinformation

Mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday battered the teams primarily responsible for keeping the platform free of misinformation, potentially hobbling the company’s capabilities four days before the end of voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections, one current and six former Twitter employees familiar with the cuts told NBC News, five of whom had been recently laid off.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Does What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't - IGN

But if Tales of the Jedi lacks the ambition and scope of the original comics, it does bring something vital to the table. The first season does something even The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.

Shaq Claps Back At Kanye Amid Twitter Feud, 'You Don't Know Me Like That'

The interaction started when Kanye tweeted ... "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."

From a barn in Creston to a major employer in the Flathead, Nomad celebrates 20 years | Hungry Horse News

The company started in a family barn near Creston, as friends and partners Shane Ackerly, Clay Binford, Seth Schmautz and brother Will Schmautz decided to make a mobile command center for agencies like the Forest Service, which needed to be able to access the Internet and communicate remotely while fighting forest fires.

Wells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 Billion - Bloomberg

Wells Fargo & Co. is under pressure from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a series of investigations into mistreatment of customers, a deal that would shatter the agency’s previous record -- also with Wells Fargo.

