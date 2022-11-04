How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to catch the action.
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -1
How to Watch
Saturday November 5th, 2:30 PM
Lawrence Kansas, David Booth Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: FS1
Radio: Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- Stillwater is home to Garth Brooks, the creator of Dick Tracy, and the lead singer of the All American Rejects
- Stillwater has 4 golf courses
- Stillwater citizens were featured in the news for threatening fellow citizens attempting to enforce public safety regulations related to COVID-19 “just three hours [after] the rule going into effect
Loading comments...