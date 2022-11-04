 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Kansas hopes to bounce back

By fizzle406
Oklahoma State v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to catch the action.

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -1

How to Watch

Saturday November 5th, 2:30 PM

Lawrence Kansas, David Booth Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: FS1

Radio: Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

  • Stillwater is home to Garth Brooks, the creator of Dick Tracy, and the lead singer of the All American Rejects
  • Stillwater has 4 golf courses
  • Stillwater citizens were featured in the news for threatening fellow citizens attempting to enforce public safety regulations related to COVID-19 “just three hours [after] the rule going into effect

