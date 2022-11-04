Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Gorillas

The Rock Chalkboard

After weathering an ugly start and an early surge by Pitt State, the Jayhawks found their rhythm and rolled to a 94-63 exhibition victory over the Gorillas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Former Jayhawk Jeff Boschee a little nostalgic in return to KU as Pitt State head coach | KUsports.com Mobile

“My freshman year, I remember Coach (Roy) Williams always used to say, ‘I don’t know if Boschee is fearless or clueless,’ and that was kind of our thing tonight,’” Boschee said after the loss. “I thought our guys just played hard. They competed and I was proud of the way they didn’t back down.”

Kansas coach Bill Self on upcoming suspension: I don't like sitting out, but I have to own it | KUsports.com Mobile

“The institution certainly showed institutional responsibility (regarding) what went down,” Self said. “I can’t get into facts about anything, but KT and I are both are aligned with what the school has done and we support it. We think it was the appropriate thing to do to show the responsibility that we need to.”

Eraser Dust

Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024 | CNN Politics

As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Post-ABC poll: Politically-motivated violence concerns most Americans - The Washington Post

A Post-ABC poll finds that 9 in 10 Americans worry political divisions have intensified so much that there’s an increased risk of politically-motivated violence.

Jobs report October 2022: Payrolls surged by 261,000 in October, better than expected

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 for the month while the unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. Those payroll numbers were better than the Dow Jones estimate for 205,000 more jobs, but worse than the 3.5% estimate for the unemployment rate.

Elon Musk Begins Layoffs at Twitter - The New York Times

The social media company’s 7,500 employees have been bracing for job cuts since Mr. Musk took it over last week.

Deaths caused by alcohol use in the US spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC data shows | CNN

The alcohol-induced death rate has been steadily increasing in recent decades, but it jumped 26% between 2019 and 2020 – making nearly the same climb in one year as over the decade before. In 2020, alcohol caused 13 deaths for every 100,000 people, up from 10.4 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2019.

Town That Inspired Debunked Voter Fraud Film Braces for Election Day - The New York Times

San Luis, Ariz., a small farming outpost on the border, played a key role in the making of the movie “2,000 Mules.” Now some residents are scared to vote.

Prosecutors amend charge against Kalispell man to aggravated assault | Daily Inter Lake

Prosecutors initially charged Eugene Vernon Clark, 41, with partner or family member assault following the alleged Aug. 22 incident on Crest Court. They amended the charge to aggravated assault on Oct. 4, precipitating an Oct. 27 arraignment. Clark pleaded not guilty to the previous charge in early September.

‘I was scared, but I had to go’: Nurse who attempted to help rapper Takeoff speaks following deadly shooting

At around 2:30 Tuesday morning, a nurse who lives near 810 Billards and Bowling, and asked not to be identified, was jolted by the sounds of gunfire, then loud screams.

”He was screaming, ‘AHHH!,’ she said. “So I’m thinking that’s the victim.”

Kyrie Irving will begin suspension of at least 5 games Friday over antisemitism controversy. The NBA star has since apologized | CNN

The backlash against Irving mounted after he defended his decision to share a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” last week. The movie, based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name, has been blasted by civil rights groups for its antisemitism.

'Planet killer' asteroid hiding in sun's glare could smash into Earth one day | Live Science

The 0.9-mile-wide (1.5 kilometers) "potentially hazardous" asteroid, named 2022 AP7, is one of several large space rocks that astronomers recently discovered near the orbits of Earth and Venus.