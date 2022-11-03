Notebook: Kansas Mauls Bill Self

The Rock Chalkboard

The NCAA’s case against KU, which includes allegations of five Level 1 infractions, a charge of head coach responsibility and a tag of lack of institutional control, was officially accepted by the newly formed and soon to be eliminated Independent Accountability Resolution Process on July 1, 2020, nearly one year after KU received its initial notice of allegations from the NCAA in September 2019.

Former Jayhawk Jeff Boschee excited and nervous to coach his first game at Allen Fieldhouse in Thursday's exhibition game between KU and Pitt State | KUsports.com Mobile

Busy coaching for the better part of the past two decades, Pitt State coach Jeff Boschee has not had many opportunities to watch basketball at the venue he played it in during his college career at Kansas from 1998-2002.

Eraser Dust

Biden sends a stark warning about political violence ahead of midterms: 'We can't take democracy for granted any longer' | CNN Politics

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a stark warning to Americans that the future of the nation’s democracy could rest on next week’s midterm elections, an urgent appeal coming six days before final ballots are cast in a contest the president framed in nearly existential terms.

Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $1.5B - ABC7 Los Angeles

While no one won the top prize, there were a number of smaller winners. Tickets that won a $2 million prize were sold in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey. Tickets worth $1 million were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Viriginia.

In the hunt for voter fraud, Republican door knockers are intimidating residents: officials | Reuters

At one house, they interrogated a couple about the whereabouts of their adult daughter. At another, they listed names of registered voters and demanded to know if they still lived at the address.

Musk mocks AOC, others angry over price for Twitter blue check | Fox Business

Elon Musk on Wednesday shot back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she ridiculed his plan to charge $8 a month for Twitter users to receive a verified blue check mark.

"Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday, after Musk announced the overhaul.

Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen” | Guitar World

Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown would be reuniting for a 2023 tour.

Parkland Gunman Gets 34 Life Sentences - The New York Times

The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was addressed directly by the families of his victims for the first time.

Winter storm causes power outages in Flathead Valley | Daily Inter Lake

Northwest Montana’s first significant winter storm of the season delivered slick roads, widespread power outages and school closures Wednesday morning.

As many as 10,000 homes were without electricity at one point early Wednesday, according to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone.

Stock market news live updates: November 3, 2022

U.S. stock futures drifted lower early Thursday as Wall Street reeled from assertions by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hopes for a policy pivot were “premature” after the central bank delivered a fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 basis points.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires Bank of America to explore sale of franchise

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," the team said in a statement.

Luka Doncic first since Wilt Chamberlain with 7 30-point games to open season

Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each of the Dallas Mavericks' first seven games, the longest 30-point streak to start a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63. It's a feat that has only been accomplished three times previously, twice by Chamberlain and once by Jack Twyman.