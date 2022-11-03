Big 12 Football Power Rankings: 11.03.2022

So as TCU continues to win, the question of the week is WTF K-State? Where has the team that was on display last Saturday been? Has Adrian Martinez been holding you back? I don’t think that is it. Martinez’s absence does not explain the play of the defense. Is it you finally understanding Chris Klieman’s system? That is hard to believe, though these are K-State students, so it could explain it. Is Oklahoma State a complete fraud? Maybe, but until this past Saturday they have shown to be a strong offensive team if not a strong defensive team. If the K-State defense is that good where was this effort against OU, Texas Tech, and TCU? Yes, the Wildcats won 2 of those 3 games but they gave up 34, 28, and 38 in those games. Why against the Cowboys did it all click? Is this a one-week aberration, where everything just fell into place and it will go away just as easily as it appeared, or is this the week the Wildcats turned the corner and make a final push for a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 Championship game? I tend to say they have turned the corner.

As for the rest of the conference last week, there was only one mild surprise. Both TCU and Oklahoma handled business in the expected fashion. Baylor’s win was not surprising, but the margin of victory was a bit eye-raising. True Baylor had not won at Tech in a decade. The Red Raiders have been playing well this season, especially at home. But that said it was not surprising the Bears won, but their domination of the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter was. There was no late-game magic in Lubbock for Tech on a night Patrick Mahomes was inducted to the Texas Tech Ring of Honor. Three quarterbacks and 5 interceptions make it hard to win, I guess.

As we move into the back half of the conference season, there is less movement in the rankings because there are few surprises. Teams have shown who they are. As a result, the changes are minimal this week. The exception is Oklahoma State moving from 2 to 5.