The Daily Mauling: 11.29.2022

No. 9 Kansas cruises to 87-55 win over Texas Southern at Allen Fieldhouse | KUsports.com Mobile

“(After) losing a game, that next game is a game you have to come out and be effective and fix things you did (wrong) the last game and just show our confidence and how we’re going to come back," KU junior Jalen Wilson said Monday night. "With a loss like that, you definitely regroup that night, talk about what you could’ve done better, but you can’t really hold onto losses too long. That’s the beauty of basketball.”

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self still waiting for one of KU's young big men to emerge | KUsports.com Mobile

“I don’t want to play small,” Self said after KU’s Battle 4 Atlantis title game loss to Tennessee. “I want one of those young freshmen to come through so we don’t have to play small. And hopefully they will.”

Kansas volleyball earns spot in NCAA Tournament field for 2nd consecutive year, 11th time overall | KUsports.com Mobile

The Jayhawks (18-10) will take on No. 7 seed Miami (Fla.) (19-10) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Center on the campus of No. 2 seed and host school Nebraska.

The 10 Biggest Fast Food Flops of 2022

Some things we tried this year left a bad taste in our mouths.

Arizona sues county over refusal to certify election results

The lawsuit, filed in Arizona Superior Court, aims to compel the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to certify the county's results from the Nov. 8 election. The deadline for county certification is Monday.

Austin Edwards catfished Riverside teen, then killed her family, police say - The Washington Post

Police are investigating the case as a triple homicide. The victims — 65-year-old Sharie Winek; her husband, 69-year-old Mark Winek; and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek — were the grandparents and mother of the teen, who also lived in the home. Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia State Police trooper who lived in North Chesterfield, Va.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden's immigration guidelines : NPR

President Biden's administration wants to set guidelines for whom immigration authorities can target for arrest and deportation. But a group of Republican attorneys general sued to block the guidelines, arguing that they were preventing immigration authorities from doing their jobs.

A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights | The Hill

Outside his front door sits Robbins Gulch Road, built and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, the result of a limited easement granted to the Forest Service by the property’s previous owners in 1962. That agreement permitted the Forest Service to build and maintain this unpaved access road through the private property, now owned by Wilkins and his few neighbors along the road, into the national forest, primarily for purposes of timber harvesting and general maintenance.

Star Wars Officially Confirms One Non-Jedi Could Have Beaten Palpatine

Or so it seemed. Star Wars: Revelations #1, by Marc Guggenheim and a range of artists, offers a series of dark side visions - and they prove the galaxy did not necessarily need the Jedi to defeat Palpatine. In one of these visions, Lady Qi'ra - the leader of Crimson Dawn, trained in the martial art of Teräs Käsi - is shown dueling the Emperor. Another shows her standing over his defeated body. Lady Qi'ra was no Jedi, nor was she even a Force-sensitive, and the methods she used against the Emperor were every bit as dark as those employed by his agents. If it was even possible for Qi'ra to defeat him, it seems Palpatine was not so strong in the dark side as he believed.

Joshua Cooper: Teen who allegedly confessed on Instagram video chat to killing girl told police it was an 'accident,' complaint says | CNN

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, responded Friday afternoon after a girl reported receiving a video call and text messages from Joshua Cooper in which he allegedly told her he had killed someone and asked for her help disposing the body, the complaint said.

Iran threatened World Cup players' families ahead of US match

CNN reported Monday that families of the Iranian team have “been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to “behave” in the lead-up to Tuesday’s game against the United States.

Local craft fairs are the perfect place to find unique gifts

“Supporting local people is probably all what it's about. I mean, everything here is handmade. It's made locally. And I think that, you know, people need to support the local businesses, the small businesses. The big box stores, I'm sure have stuff that's probably cheaper, but it's not handmade. So I think and I just kind of live in by Montana rules. You know, let's make it and put it out there." said Mimi O'Neill of Moo'n Photography.

Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre to host Christmas fundraiser | KECI

The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre presents A TOUCH OF CHRISTMAS – Brach Thomson & Friends in concert, Saturday December 3rd at 7:30 PM at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts.

Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall - Flathead Beacon

The ​Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.

Will Smith says bottled rage led him to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars - BBC News

"Not that that justifies my behaviour at all." Smith added that there were "many nuances and complexities to it", but added: "I just - I lost it."

Which state has the fewest number of escalators?