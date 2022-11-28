Kansas Executes Order 66 Against Texas Southern

Texas Southern had a bad feeling about this one before it even started. The Kansas Jayhawks mauled Texas Southern 87-55. Padawan learner Gradey Dick went 2-6 from 3 and ended the night with 15 points. Jalen Wilson continued his mastery of the force, scoring 22 points and 6 rebounds. However the best part of the night for Jayhawk fans desperate to find a 3rd scorer was MJ Rice returning from injury. Fresh out of the bacta tank, Rice scored 19 points in 21 minutes of playtime.

Texas Southern struck first but Kansas quickly made the jump to light speed and never looked back.

Kansas will next face Seton Hall on Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse.