How to Watch: Texas Southern at Kansas

The Texas Southern Tigers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to catch the action:
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)
Texas Southern Tigers (1-6)
Line: -24 Kansas
How to Watch
November 28th 7 PM CST
Lawrence, KS
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Texas Southern is one of the largest and most comprehensive historically black college or universities in the USA with nearly 10,000 students enrolled and over 100 academic program
- Notable alumni include Michael Strahan and Megan Thee Stallion
- Texas Southern’s marching band the Ocean of Soul has won numerous awards and performed at Super Bowls
