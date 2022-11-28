How to Watch: Texas Southern at Kansas

The Texas Southern Tigers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to catch the action:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6)

Line: -24 Kansas

How to Watch

November 28th 7 PM CST

Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

