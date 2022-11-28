 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch: Texas Southern at Kansas

Jayhawks hope to bounce back from the Bahamas

By fizzle406
/ new
Texas Southern v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Texas Southern Tigers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to catch the action:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6)

Line: -24 Kansas

How to Watch

November 28th 7 PM CST

Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Texas Southern is one of the largest and most comprehensive historically black college or universities in the USA with nearly 10,000 students enrolled and over 100 academic program
  • Notable alumni include Michael Strahan and Megan Thee Stallion
  • Texas Southern’s marching band the Ocean of Soul has won numerous awards and performed at Super Bowls

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...