Notebook: Kansas Ready to Get Back to Work After Thanksgiving

Podcast: Full reaction, breakdown of Kansas vs. K-State

Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we break down all aspects of the Sunflower Showdown and where KU goes from here. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold gets asked whether gap with Kansas State is closing

“I’m not going to judge right now if it’s closing. I’ll let some of you that have watched it over the years tell me if it’s closing,” Leipold said. “I like the direction of our program. I think Chris does a hell of a job. He’s got a fine staff. And he’s got some very talented players. But yeah again, the score doesn’t show that a gap’s been narrowed, so I really don’t — I can’t comment on it until we actually prove it.”

Final Regular Season Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 regular season has come to an end. Every Big 12 Conference team has now played their full allotment of twelve regular season games, with only the Conference Championship Game and bowl games to come. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to K-State

MANHATTAN — Kansas football dropped to 6-6 (3-6 Big 12) on Saturday night with a 47-27 loss to Kansas State on the road. Early mistakes put KU behind and the Jayhawks couldn’t recover after. A muffed punt led to a touchdown for K-State and a safety led to a nine-point swing in favor of the Wildcats. Overall, KU's special teams unit was outplayed by K-State's and it was a contributing factor to KU's defeat. KU fell behind 27-7 early on and was able to make it a nine point game but never got within one possession.

